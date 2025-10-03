We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New Court of Appeal Justices

Ghana’s newly sworn-in Justices of the Court of Appeal have vowed to discharge their duties with integrity, diligence and fairness to instil trust and confidence in the justice system.

At a solemn swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, October 2, Justice Justin Kofi Dorgu, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for elevating them to the nation’s second-highest court.

“On behalf of my colleagues and I, I wish to express profound gratitude to His Excellency the President for the honour done us today by appointing and swearing us in as Justices of the Court of Appeal,” Justice Dorgu said.

He also thanked the Chief Justice and the Judicial Council for the trust reposed in them, noting that the appointment comes with enormous responsibility. “We are deeply conscious of the high responsibilities that come with this appointment. We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence, and fairness—guided always by the Constitution, the laws of Ghana, and our judicial oath,” he declared.

Justice Dorgu underscored the collective resolve of the bench to stand firm in protecting judicial independence. “We assure the people of Ghana that we shall uphold the independence of the judiciary and work tirelessly to strengthen public confidence in the administration of justice,” he affirmed.

The ceremony saw 21 High Court judges elevated to the Court of Appeal, among them the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, whose inclusion was noted as significant.

President Mahama, in his address, urged the new justices to carry themselves with courage, integrity, and humility. He cautioned them against yielding to political or financial pressures, stressing that public trust in the judiciary remains the bedrock of Ghana’s democracy.

The new appointments mark a pivotal moment for the judiciary, coming at a time when calls for accountability, fairness, and judicial independence continue to dominate national discourse.