Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday swore into office 21 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal, charging them to uphold the highest standards of integrity and resist the corrosive tide of public cynicism against Ghana’s judiciary.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Jubilee House on October 2, elevated distinguished judges from the High Court to the second-highest bench in the country.

Among the appointees is Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, who serves in private life and on the bench as Daniel Mensah.

Addressing the justices, President Mahama acknowledged the growing public scrutiny of judicial decisions but stressed that criticism, no matter how harsh, reflects continued public faith in the courts.

“In recent times, our courts have not escaped criticisms. Citizens have openly and sometimes harshly questioned judicial decisions,” the President said. “But I want to say clearly—criticism of judgments is not the end of hope; it is the evidence of hope. It shows that Ghanaians still believe in the courts, that justice still matters, and that verdicts have meaning in their lives.”

He cautioned, however, that while scrutiny is healthy for democracy, judges must guard against cynicism. “What we must guard against is cynicism—the corrosive belief that the courts no longer serve the people but only the powerful in society,” he warned.

The new justices, drawn from across the judiciary, include Justice Senyo Amedahe of the Koforidua High Court, Justice Olivia Boeng Owusu, Justice Douglas Seidu, Justice Ali Baba Bature, Justice Mariama Samo, Justice Abena Adzin Doku, Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu, Justice Justin Dorgu, Justice George Boadi, Justice Ayitey Armah-Tetteh, Justice Jennifer Anne Myers Ahmed, Justice John Bosco Nabarese, Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah, Justice Richmond Osei Hwere, Justice Apangano Achibonga, Justice Charity Akosua Asem, Justice Enyonam Adinyira, Justice Shiela Minta, Justice Bridget Kafui Antonio, and Justice Franklina Gesila Adanu.

The elevation of these judges marks a significant boost to Ghana’s appellate bench at a time when public confidence in the judiciary is being tested.