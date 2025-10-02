GRNMA supports Nandom Nurse with Gh¢100,000 for medical care

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has extended a lifeline to one of its members, Mr. Yer-Der Caiphas, a 35-year-old nurse at the Ko Polyclinic in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The association presented a cheque of Gh¢100,000 to support his medical treatment.

The presentation, which took place on Wednesday, 1st October 2025, at the premises of the Nandom Municipal Health Directorate, followed a formal request made by Mr. Yer-Der to the national office of GRNMA through the Nandom Municipal Executives. The support is expected to help the nurse, who has been battling severe hip complications for several years.

Speaking at the event, the Municipal Chairman of GRNMA, Mr. Yendoor-Naa John, explained that the executives felt compelled to intervene after learning of the difficult health condition their colleague was facing. “When the plight of our member came to our attention, we made a formal appeal to the national executives, and we are grateful that they responded positively with this substantial support,” he said.

The Association’s Secretary, Mr. Gbangbala Titus, added that solidarity is a core value of GRNMA, and it was important to step in to help one of their own in a time of need. “As an association, we are a family. Supporting our members in such critical times strengthens us and gives hope to others,” he noted.

Receiving the cheque, Mr. Yer-Der expressed deep gratitude to the association for the intervention, describing the support as timely. He explained that his health challenges had forced him to relocate from the Lawra Municipality to Nandom in order to stay closer to his family. “I have been in and out of the hospital for some time now, facing unbearable pain on both hips. This support will go a long way to relieve me and assist in my treatment. I am forever grateful to GRNMA for not abandoning me,” he said.

The Municipal Health Director, Madam Rukaya Wumnaya, handed over the cheque on behalf of GRNMA. She praised the association for its timely intervention and urged other organizations, institutions, and philanthropists to emulate the gesture by supporting health professionals who face similar challenges.

Also present at the ceremony was the Nandom Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Anthony Ziniel, who commended GRNMA for their compassion and commitment to the welfare of their members. He emphasized the need for collective responsibility in supporting frontline health workers who sacrifice their energy and skills to save lives.

The brief but emotional event underscored the importance of solidarity within professional associations and highlighted the role of GRNMA in not only advocating for better conditions of service but also standing by its members in times of distress.