Sam George ridicules Minority's demand for his dismissal over DStv standoff

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has ridicued calls by the Minority in Parliament for his dismissal over the ongoing DStv subscription fee controversy.

The Ningo-Prampram MP took to social media on Thursday, October 2, where he ridiculed the press conference held by the caucus.

“Reading the contents of press conference number 1,576,” he wrote, in a sarcastic reference to what the majority side describes as endless briefings by the NPP side of Parliament.

The Minority, at its earlier press conference, accused the minister of bungling negotiations with MultiChoice Ghana on subscription fees.

Abirem MP Charles Asuako Owiredu alleged that the minister’s handling of the matter showed “incompetence, poor judgment, and lack of integrity,” rendering him unfit to remain in office.

“The Minister misled Ghanaians, abandoned his own position, and ultimately acted as a public relations officer for MultiChoice instead of defending consumers. He must resign or be dismissed by the President,” Mr. Owiredu declared.

The controversy stems from Sam George’s longstanding demand for a 30 percent reduction in DStv’s premium bouquet fees.

Meanwhile, the position has been replaced with the introduction of promotional packages, a move the Minority has described as a humiliating climbdown, especially the fact that the minister had rejected a similar one.