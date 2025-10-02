Nandom Assembly welcomes 31 YEA recruits to boost security and fire safety

The Nandom Municipal Assembly has received 31 new recruits under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) programme to support the Police and Fire Service in the municipality.

At a brief ceremony on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the Municipal Youth Employment Coordinator, Mr Tang Isaiah, formally handed over 22 personnel under the Community Police Assistant module and nine recruits under the Fire Service Assistant module to the respective authorities.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Anthony Ziniel, congratulated the recruits and urged them to uphold discipline, integrity, and professionalism in their duties. He reminded them that their conduct would not only reflect on their personal careers but also on the image of the entire municipality.

Municipal Police Commander, ASP Martin Dorkey, advised the Community Police Assistants to be punctual, respectful, and committed to the rules and regulations of the service. He noted that their dedication would shape their future prospects within the security sector.

Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Philimon Wein, also commended the recruits and encouraged them to serve the people of Nandom with honesty and dedication.

Other stakeholders present included the Municipal NADMO Director, Mr Derbie Rephael, and the Municipal DRIP Coordinator, Mr Martin, who joined in congratulating the new recruits.

The initiative, part of government’s broader effort to create jobs for young people, is also expected to strengthen community security and improve fire safety in Nandom. Residents are hopeful that the deployment of the new personnel will lead to faster security response and enhanced fire prevention measures across the municipality.