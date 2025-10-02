ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nandom Assembly welcomes 31 YEA recruits to boost security and fire safety

By Abdulai Mohammed II Contributor
Regional News Nandom Assembly welcomes 31 YEA recruits to boost security and fire safety
THU, 02 OCT 2025

The Nandom Municipal Assembly has received 31 new recruits under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) programme to support the Police and Fire Service in the municipality.

At a brief ceremony on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the Municipal Youth Employment Coordinator, Mr Tang Isaiah, formally handed over 22 personnel under the Community Police Assistant module and nine recruits under the Fire Service Assistant module to the respective authorities.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Anthony Ziniel, congratulated the recruits and urged them to uphold discipline, integrity, and professionalism in their duties. He reminded them that their conduct would not only reflect on their personal careers but also on the image of the entire municipality.

Municipal Police Commander, ASP Martin Dorkey, advised the Community Police Assistants to be punctual, respectful, and committed to the rules and regulations of the service. He noted that their dedication would shape their future prospects within the security sector.

Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Philimon Wein, also commended the recruits and encouraged them to serve the people of Nandom with honesty and dedication.

Other stakeholders present included the Municipal NADMO Director, Mr Derbie Rephael, and the Municipal DRIP Coordinator, Mr Martin, who joined in congratulating the new recruits.

The initiative, part of government’s broader effort to create jobs for young people, is also expected to strengthen community security and improve fire safety in Nandom. Residents are hopeful that the deployment of the new personnel will lead to faster security response and enhanced fire prevention measures across the municipality.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of party delegates NPP race: Ken Agyapong team raises alarm over possible disenfranchisement of par...

2 hours ago

Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade Man arrested for operating illegal clinic in Yeji Zongo for over a decade

2 hours ago

President Mahama explains reasons for reversal of US visa restrictions on Ghana President Mahama explains reasons for reversal of US visa restrictions on Ghana ...

2 hours ago

President Mahama commissions second batch of 11 new ambassadors and high commissioners President Mahama commissions second batch of 11 new ambassadors and high commiss...

2 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Government requests financial clearance to recruit 93,000 teachers - Education M...

2 hours ago

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Digital Chamber of Ghana Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Di...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho heads Christian Council committee to organise ecumenical convention Koku Anyidoho heads Christian Council committee to organise ecumenical conventio...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: 14 QNet leaders arrested for allegedly running recruitment camps Ashanti Region: 14 QNet leaders arrested for allegedly running recruitment camps

2 hours ago

President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMAG President Mahama must implement policies on plastics before it’s too late – CIMA...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line