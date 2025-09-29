Africa’s Quest for a Permanent Seat on the UN Security Council: Weighing the Contenders

Eighty years after the founding of the United Nations, the debate over the composition of the Security Council remains unresolved. The five permanent members, the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom were chosen in 1945 to reflect the victors of the Second World War. Yet the realities of 1945 bear little resemblance to today’s world. More than one-third of UN member states did not exist at the time of its founding, most of them in Africa.

Today, Africa constitutes nearly 28% of UN membership (54 out of 193 states), is home to 1.4 billion people, and by 2050 will account for one in four human beings (United Nations, 2022; UN DESA, 2023). Despite this demographic and political weight and despite the fact that over 60% of Security Council discussions since 2000 have focused on African conflicts (Security Council Report, 2023) the continent has no permanent seat.

This contradiction has long been the centerpiece of Africa’s diplomacy at the UN. The African Union’s Ezulwini Consensus (2005) formally demands at least two permanent seats with veto powers for Africa, alongside five additional non-permanent seats (African Union, 2005).

At the 80th UN General Assembly, President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana sharpened this argument, not only reiterating Africa’s entitlement to representation but also advancing a proposal to limit the abuse of veto power by allowing the General Assembly to override it. His intervention raises an old question with renewed urgency: if Africa were to gain permanent representation, which state should hold the seat?

Now, the Contenders

Nigeria

Nigeria is Africa’s demographic giant, with over 220 million people and the continent’s largest economy (World Bank, 2023). It has played a leading role in regional peacekeeping through ECOWAS and ECOMOG, most notably in Liberia and Sierra Leone (Adebajo, 2002). These credentials make Nigeria difficult to ignore. Yet insecurity at home; Boko Haram, armed banditry, and separatist agitations undermine its credibility. Transparency International continues to rank Nigeria among the lower half globally on corruption, complicating its claim to continental leadership.

South Africa

South Africa combines economic strength with global visibility. It is a member of BRICS and the G20, and has often served as Africa’s diplomatic bridge to the wider world. Its post-apartheid democratic credentials and history of conflict mediation, from Burundi to the Democratic Republic of Congo, weigh in its favor (Landsberg, 2010). However, internal crises from persistent inequality to energy shortages cast shadows on its capacity to lead. Moreover, critics within Africa argue that South Africa sometimes aligns itself too closely with external blocs rather than continental consensus.

Egypt

Egypt’s strategic importance is undeniable: it controls the Suez Canal, maintains one of the largest militaries in Africa, and bridges African and Arab diplomacy. Its historical role in the Non-Aligned Movement and strong relations with global powers make it a strong candidate. But Egypt’s African identity is contested, with many sub-Saharan states doubting whether Cairo would prioritize African over Arab interests. Its governance record, including human rights restrictions under recent regimes, further undermines its candidacy.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s symbolic weight is peerless: it is the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, one of the most populous African states, and historically significant as one of the only African states never colonized. It is also a leading troop contributor to UN peacekeeping missions. Yet Ethiopia’s devastating civil war in Tigray, continuing ethnic unrest, and tense relations with neighbors (notably Egypt over the Nile) undermine its stability and legitimacy.

Kenya

Kenya represents the “middle power” model: not the largest, but stable, democratic, and respected for its diplomatic activism. Nairobi hosts the UN Office at Nairobi (UNON), one of the four major UN headquarters worldwide. Kenya has mediated conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia (Murithi, 2009). Its successful tenure on the Security Council (2021–22) reinforced its credibility. Yet its smaller economy and military, compared to Nigeria, South Africa, or Egypt, mean it lacks the continental heft to claim the seat unchallenged.

Balancing the Scales

If Africa were to gain one permanent seat, Nigeria and South Africa emerge as the leading contenders: one brings demographic and economic weight, the other global diplomacy and institutional credibility. Egypt remains attractive for its strategic location but is undermined by its contested identity. Ethiopia’s AU symbolism is powerful but overshadowed by instability, while Kenya excels in diplomacy but lacks hard power.

If Africa were to gain two seats, the balance would likely be between North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, perhaps Egypt for the north, and either Nigeria or South Africa for the south. This arrangement would reflect Africa’s geographic and political diversity, though even then, rivalries would persist.

Beyond Representation

President Mahama’s intervention reminds us that the debate cannot end with who represents Africa. Representation without reform risks reproducing the very inequalities Africa has long protested. The veto power, which Russia and the United States have used most frequently to protect narrow interests; Russia over 120 times and the U.S. over 80 times since 1945 is the single greatest distortion of UN legitimacy. Mahama’s proposal that the General Assembly be empowered to override a veto is therefore as important as Africa’s demand for a seat.

Africa’s Contenders Against the P5

To appreciate the strength of Africa’s claim, one must weigh its leading candidates against the five permanent members themselves. The justification for the P5’s privileged status in 1945 was military victory and global reach. This has weakened over time. By contrast, African contenders today display demographic, economic, and diplomatic credentials that in some respects rival or surpass certain P5 members.

Nigeria vs. the United States

The United States retains its seat as the world’s largest economy ($27 trillion GDP, IMF 2023) and leading military power. Nigeria, by contrast, with 223 million people and Africa’s largest GDP ($477 billion), cannot project global force but dominates its region as Washington does globally. On demographics alone, Nigeria surpasses Russia, France, and the U.K. combined. While governance and security concerns weaken its case, Nigeria’s size and leadership in ECOWAS peacekeeping mirror America’s broader stabilizing role, though at a regional scale.

South Africa vs. Russia

Russia’s permanent seat rests on its WWII role and nuclear arsenal, though its economy today ($2.1 trillion) is smaller than Italy’s. South Africa, with a GDP of $399 billion, is Africa’s most industrialized state and a member of BRICS alongside Russia. Both wield disproportionate influence relative to economic size. Yet while Russia is increasingly isolated over its war in Ukraine, South Africa’s role in BRICS and the G20 highlights a form of constructive multilateralism. If history justifies Russia’s presence, South Africa’s contemporary diplomacy strengthens Africa’s claim.

Egypt vs. China

China’s case is clear: 1.4 billion people, $17.8 trillion GDP, and growing global influence. Egypt is smaller by far, but its geostrategic position rivals Beijing’s importance in Asia. The Suez Canal, through which 12% of global trade flows is Egypt’s equivalent of the South China Sea, a chokepoint with global consequences. While China’s global economic clout is unmatched, Egypt’s strategic location and historic role in the Non-Aligned Movement position it as a natural continental candidate.

Ethiopia vs. France

France, with 67 million people and a $3 trillion GDP, holds its seat largely through colonial legacy and wartime history. Ethiopia, by contrast, has 126 million people, nearly double France’s population and the symbolic legitimacy of hosting the African Union headquarters. Ethiopia’s role as a top troop contributor to UN peacekeeping rivals France’s global security contributions. Yet Ethiopia’s internal conflicts dilute its credibility, just as France’s waning influence in Africa calls into question its contemporary claim to global primacy.

Kenya vs. the United Kingdom

The U.K., with 67 million people and a $3.2 trillion GDP, retains a seat primarily because of its colonial past and WWII victory. Kenya, with 55 million people and a GDP of $113 billion, cannot match London’s global economy, but it hosts the UN Office at Nairobi, one of only four UN headquarters worldwide. Nairobi’s centrality in East African diplomacy, from Sudan to Somalia mirrors Britain’s historic role as a broker. If the U.K. justifies its seat through diplomacy rather than raw power, Kenya’s modern record is no less persuasive.

Rethinking Legitimacy

These comparisons reveal a striking paradox. Some P5 members, notably France, the U.K., and Russia wield veto power not because of current strength but because of historical inertia. By contrast, African contenders like Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt embody today’s demographic dynamism, geostrategic centrality, and diplomatic activism.

President Mahama’s warning at UNGA 80 should therefore be read in two registers: first, that Africa deserves permanent representation; second, that the very principle of legitimacy in international governance must be rethought. If the Security Council continues to reflect the world of 1945 rather than the realities of 2025, its credibility will collapse just as the League of Nations once did.

Africa has waited long enough. The question is no longer whether it deserves a seat, but whether the United Nations can afford to deny it one any longer. The United Nations stands at a crossroads. The League of Nations collapsed because it failed to adapt to shifting global realities and enforce its own principles. If the UN does not evolve, by giving Africa its rightful place and curbing the abuse of veto, it risks a similar fate. The continent that has borne the brunt of Security Council decisions without a voice at the table will no longer accept silence as its destiny

Written by: Abubakar Mohammed Aminu, a Conflict, Security, and Human rights analyst and advocate.