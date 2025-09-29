Goldstar Air to position Ghana as global trade and logistics hub

Ghanaian and United States registered company Goldstar Air, a private international airline with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL/N-SCH No. 0239) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and no liabilities as of today, has secured incentives from major airports worldwide. The airline, authorized by its Licence to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, is emerging as a transformative force in the trade and logistics landscape, carrying a vision that extends far beyond being just a commercial airline. Its ambition is to strategically position Ghana as a global trade and logistics hub, not only by connecting people and goods but also by integrating aviation with broader economic activities that drive industrialization, create jobs, attract foreign direct investment, and expand Ghana’s presence in global trade and logistics.

The airline is a 24-hour economy tool that seeks to amplify Ghana as a gateway to West Africa by aligning its operations with national development priorities and global trade dynamics. Goldstar Air’s strategic plan envisions a comprehensive infrastructure of aviation services, cargo and logistics platforms, industrial zones, agribusiness value chains, and international partnerships that will transform Ghana into a central node of international trade between Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. By building an ecosystem that leverages Ghana’s geographic advantage, natural resources, youthful labor force, and government support, Goldstar Air is resetting the stage for Ghana to transition into a world-class hub for aviation, trade, and logistics, and to achieve the airline’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves.

Goldstar Air has sought for international intervention to look into the issuance of the airline’s wide-body aircraft Safety Certificate (AOC) and waiting for the outcome, as the process is above halfway and it has been over eight years that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is not willing to authorize a qualified third party to examine and complete the remaining phases of the certification process. Completion of this certification will enable the change of the wide-body aircraft nationality, allowing it to be registered under the Ghana Registry (State of Registry), and for Goldstar Air to commence operations. The change of aircraft nationality or registration from one state to another is referred to as a cross-border transfer of aircraft. Once the nationality mark is selected, the State notifies the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The registration mark, assigned by the State of Registry, consists of letters, numbers, or a combination of both.

Typically, aircraft are registered in the jurisdiction where the carrier is resident or based and may enjoy preferential rights or privileges as a flag carrier for international operations. The aviation industry has always played a pivotal role in shaping the fortunes of nations, particularly those with strong aspirations to lead in global trade. For Ghana, a country with a rapidly growing economy, strategic location on the Gulf of Guinea, and access to both regional and international markets, the rise of Goldstar Air comes at a crucial moment when global logistics is evolving to emphasize speed, reliability, and integration. Therefore, there is no need to delay the issuance of Goldstar Air’s Safety Certificate, which will help kickstart the 24-hour economy, creating over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos; they need their well-paying jobs now.

Ghana’s President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, speaking at the Private-Public Business Dialogue during TICAD-9 in Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday, August 21, 2025, urged African governments to change their approach towards business growth by treating the private sector as partners instead of obstacles and stressed that governments must create the right policies and frameworks that allow private businesses to thrive and contribute to national development. He further noted that while the private sector is described as the engine of growth, governments have the responsibility of providing the fuel through stable policies, infrastructure, and an enabling environment for investment and the public sector must see the private sector as partners and not an irritant. Therefore, governments all over the world have no business doing business.

Global trade in 2024 reached a record high of approximately $33 Trillion, driven by robust growth in services trade (around 9%) and a more moderate expansion in goods trade (around 2–3%), resulting in a combined volume increase of 2.9–3.7%. This growth demonstrated resilience amid global uncertainties, though momentum slowed in the fourth quarter, and challenges persist, including geopolitical tensions and increasing protectionism. Services trade, particularly digitally delivered services, and strong performance in Asian economies, including China, were key drivers of the expansion. It becomes evident that Goldstar Air can strategically tap into these $33 Trillion income streams to achieve the Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves goal and strengthen the cedi further.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America business model goes beyond transporting passengers and goods. Instead, it envisions building a world-class logistics and trade ecosystem that will turn Ghana into a key distribution and connectivity center for Africa. This is anchored in the understanding that aviation is the backbone of modern economies and that without reliable air cargo, global supply chains are weakened. By creating 24-hour cargo operations, dedicated trade corridors, and specialized logistics partnerships, Goldstar Air is laying the foundation for Ghana to be the destination where goods are processed, packaged, stored, and redistributed to the world.

Ghana’s strategic location provides the perfect opportunity to serve as a hub for global trade and logistics. Positioned midway between Africa’s northern and southern regions, with direct access to major transatlantic and transcontinental routes, Ghana is geographically suited to connect Africa to Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Goldstar Air understands that global trade flows are increasingly shifting, with Africa’s role becoming more central as a source of raw materials, emerging markets, and investment destinations. By anchoring itself in Ghana, Goldstar Air positions the country to benefit from these trade flows while also creating opportunities for regional integration under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Cargo planes loaded with Ghanaian agricultural produce, manufactured goods, minerals, textiles, and pharmaceuticals can connect to Europe in under six hours, to the United States in under ten hours, and to Asia in under fifteen hours, making Ghana an ideal point for fast and efficient global trade.

Logistics is not just about transportation but about building the infrastructure and systems that ensure efficiency from production to consumption. Goldstar Air’s strategy involves creating integrated logistics hubs in Ghana that include cold storage facilities, bonded warehouses, customs clearance points, and specialized cargo terminals designed to handle diverse goods, from perishable agricultural products to industrial machinery. The infrastructure will ensure that goods move seamlessly through the value chain, reducing delays, increasing reliability, and improving cost-effectiveness. By working closely with Ghana’s ports, road networks, and rail development projects, Goldstar Air is ensuring that air cargo operations complement and strengthen other modes of transport, creating a multimodal logistics system that will one day equal or even surpass hubs in Dubai, Singapore, and Amsterdam.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, the airline will collaborate with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to improve air cargo efficiency, create new trade corridors, and form strategic partnerships to boost Ghana’s global trade and logistics. The initiative is strategically positioning itself as a transformational force, poised to lead the next wave of global investments in Ghana, and significantly tap into the projected African Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $16.3 trillion by the year 2050. This emerging initiative must compel all stakeholders to collaborate to overcome existing challenges, as the country has not yet managed to unleash the full potential of trade and investment. While Ghana has strong potential, the economy is still heavily dependent on exporting raw commodities and faces significant challenges that hinder broader growth. Therefore, Goldstar Air will help diversify the economy beyond commodities and foster a more efficient business climate for Ghanaians.

The airline’s focus on promoting agribusiness as part of its logistics plan demonstrates a deep understanding of Ghana’s economic strengths. Agriculture remains one of the most important sectors in Ghana, but the challenge has always been how to process, store, and transport produce to global markets without losses. Goldstar Air’s investment in cargo planes equipped with cold chain technology means fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, and livestock can be transported quickly and efficiently, maintaining quality while meeting international standards. By doing so, Goldstar Air not only creates revenue streams for farmers and agribusinesses but also helps Ghanaian products gain recognition in competitive markets abroad. This has the potential to transform rural economies, create millions of jobs, and expand export earnings for Ghana.

Moreover, the logistics hub model that Goldstar Air envisions extends into manufacturing and value addition. By ensuring that raw materials do not leave Ghana in their unprocessed form but are converted into finished goods before export, Goldstar Air creates opportunities for industrialization. For instance, instead of simply exporting cocoa beans, Ghana must export chocolates, cocoa butter, and other derivatives. Instead of exporting raw cashew nuts, the country must export packaged cashew snacks or oils. Goldstar Air’s logistics infrastructure will ensure that these goods reach global markets efficiently, creating demand for factories, processing plants, and skilled labor in Ghana. This is how aviation can serve as a catalyst for industrial growth and structural economic transformation.

Goldstar Air also recognizes the critical importance of digitalization and smart logistics in the modern era. The integration of technology in cargo tracking, customs procedures, payment systems, and warehouse management will ensure transparency, efficiency, and reliability. By deploying the airline’s advanced logistics software and real-time cargo tracking systems, Goldstar Air builds trust among global partners and investors, demonstrating that Ghana can handle international trade operations with world-class standards. This not only boosts investor confidence but also aligns with the needs of multinational corporations that demand speed, accuracy, and accountability in supply chains.

The most powerful aspects of Goldstar Air’s strategy is job creation. Aviation and logistics are labor-intensive industries with vast employment opportunities across the value chain. From pilots, flight attendants, and engineers to warehouse managers, customs officers, truck drivers, IT specialists, okada riders and agribusiness experts, the ecosystem around Goldstar Air creates jobs for millions of Ghanaians. The airline’s plan to establish training centers and partnerships with universities will ensure that young Ghanaians acquire the skills needed to thrive in all sectors. In doing so, Goldstar Air not only addresses youth unemployment but also positions Ghana as a source of skilled manpower for the global aviation and logistics industry.

Furthermore, Goldstar Air’s plan aligns strongly with Ghana’s aspirations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). With Accra hosting the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana has both a symbolic and practical role to play in advancing intra-African trade. Goldstar Air’s regional and international flight networks will serve as arteries through which goods flow between African nations, reducing trade barriers and transportation bottlenecks. This will strengthen regional integration, create economies of scale, and allow Ghana to emerge as the nerve center of AfCFTA’s logistics infrastructure.

The airline has also set its sights on the liberalization of air transport in Africa for socioeconomic development by introducing Afrik Allianz and Afrik Insurance, aiming to become a leading contributor to Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The impact of Goldstar Air will extend into tourism, investment promotion, and diplomacy. Reliable air connectivity attracts tourists, investors, and international delegations, creating new opportunities for Ghana. As trade and logistics activities expand, global companies seeking to establish regional headquarters will naturally gravitate toward Ghana. This will create demand for real estate, hospitality, financial services, and education, further stimulating the economy. The multiplier effect of positioning Ghana as a global hub is therefore immense, touching every sector of society and creating a ripple effect of prosperity.

The heart of this transformation is the belief that aviation is more than transport; it is an enabler of economic transformation. Goldstar Air is therefore not just an airline but a national development partner, an engine for trade, a hub for logistics, and a beacon of opportunity for Ghanaians. By executing its strategic vision with precision and determination, Goldstar Air is set to position Ghana as a global trade and logistics hub, transforming not just the aviation industry but the entire economy for generations to come.

According to the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, the Commission and the Ghana Stock Exchange will work together to strengthen the Exchange’s role in national development. He made this observation during a courtesy call on the Managing Director of the Exchange, Abena Amoah, in Accra.

Dr. Thompson, who doubles as the senior advisor to President John Dramani Mahama on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said that besides helping private investors mobilize billions of cedis for businesses and infrastructure development, deepening and expanding the activities of the Exchange would also give Ghanaians a greater stake in the economy through ownership in various companies.

The Chairman of the Planning Commission further stated that currently, Ghanaians remain tenants on their own land, as the largest and most lucrative parts of the economy are dominated by non-Ghanaians, and that foreign investors should be given incentives to partner with Ghanaians, while policy is strengthened for the purposeful transfer of world-class technology and management practices to bolster the Ghanaian private sector.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) continued its slow run on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the benchmark Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbing to 7,672.81 points, making a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 56.96%. Similarly, the Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) advanced to 3,566.05 points, recording a 49.78% return since the beginning of the year. Total market capitalization rose to GHS 154 billion. Market activity, however, slowed, with 764,492 shares changing hands, an 82.82% decline compared to the previous session. The value of trades amounted to GHS 3,318,317.18.

The Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX) is a private company limited by shares, structured as a Public-Private Partnership, with the Government of Ghana (GoG) currently the sole shareholder. The Exchange aims to establish linkages between agricultural and commodity producers and buyers, secure competitive prices for their products, assure the market of quantity and quality, and settle trades promptly. The GCX regulates the market that links buyers and sellers of commodities by rules, while assuring market quantity and quality, timely delivery, and settlement.

The GCX’s key goal is to link Ghanaian smallholder farmers to agricultural and financial markets in Ghana and across the West Africa Region to ensure Ghanaian farmers secure competitive prices for their commodities, as well as supply good-quality products that meet the nutritional needs of the Ghanaian people. The GCX and GoG believe commodity exchanges are critical drivers of economic development and transformation. To this end, the GCX is positioned as a national and regional exchange to formalize Ghana’s and West Africa’s agricultural sector and provide better access to agricultural and financial markets for participants.

This business offers tremendous opportunities for Ghana and West Africa’s exports and creates new avenues to increase competitiveness in global markets. Through the establishment of a national and regional commodity exchange and its supporting infrastructure, the GCX aims to promote the commercialization of Ghana and West Africa’s agricultural sector, improve market access, increase efficiency, and lower transaction costs, an effort that Goldstar Air’s 24-hour operations is well positioned to facilitate.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is a Government of Ghana agency established to encourage, promote, and facilitate investments in all sectors of the economy, except mining and petroleum, which are handled by the Ghana Chamber of Mines and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. The Centre seeks to boost investment to develop Ghana’s economy. Established by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865), GIPC plays a crucial role in attracting both local and foreign investments to foster economic growth and development.

The Centre aims to foster activities that would make Ghana accessible for global transactions. It operates in four areas: Investment Promotion, Investment Facilitation, Investment Advocacy, and Aftercare Services. The focus sectors include Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Oil and Gas, Health, ICT and Fintech, Manufacturing, Mining and Mineral Processing, Property Development, Recreation and Tourism, Energy, Education, Financial Services, and Transport.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre serves as a critical agency in Ghana's efforts to attract investments, stimulate economic growth, and create employment opportunities. Its management board plays a significant role in shaping the policies and strategies that drive investment promotion and facilitation in the country.

The airline will also develop an integrated platform that supports exporters of Ghanaian goods registered with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA). Goldstar Air will offer these exporters free advertising space in its in-flight magazine, on integrated platforms, and on aircraft screens during takeoff and landing to promote their products. Additionally, selected made-in-Ghana products will be sold duty-free on board. Exporters will be required to sign an agreement designating Goldstar Air as their sole transporter, ensuring consistency and reliability in trade.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that Africa is the world’s largest untapped market and, by 2050, will be home to a quarter of the world’s population of 2.5 billion people with a projected purchasing power of over $16 Trillion. This will rival the economies of Ghana’s three largest trading partners: Canada, China, and Mexico. Ghana’s economic transformation hinges on strategic financial reserves and investment in critical sectors. Goldstar Air’s ambitious Project $1 Trillion Foreign Reserve initiative presents a groundbreaking opportunity to reset Ghana as a global economic powerhouse. By accumulating substantial foreign reserves, Ghana can stabilize its currency, reduce dependency on external debt, and fund large-scale infrastructure, industrialization, and social development programs.

The airline’s Project $1 Trillion Foreign Reserve initiative aligns with the vision of making Ghana a self-reliant, prosperous nation capable of competing on the international stage. The success of this project will redefine Ghana’s economic trajectory, ensuring sustainable growth, job creation, and enhanced global trade influence, because no economy can thrive without efficient transport, logistics, and supply chain systems in national economic development.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic growth, as the airline is projecting a fleet of over one hundred (100) modern aircraft connecting to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations. Goldstar Air also aspires to be recognized among the top one hundred (100) companies in Africa.

The long-term vision is to see Ghana emerge as a logistics powerhouse similar to Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. These cities became hubs not because of their size but because of their strategic use of location, infrastructure, and policies. Goldstar Air sees the same potential in Ghana, with Kotoka International Airport and Tamale International Airport serving as the centerpieces of a logistics ecosystem that spans industrial zones, free trade areas, road networks, and seaports. By aligning with national strategies such as the 24-hour economy and international initiatives such as AfCFTA, Goldstar Air will ensure that its vision is both locally relevant and globally competitive.

Commercial aviation is a valuable contributor to global economic prosperity and provides the only rapid worldwide transportation network, which makes it essential for global business. It generates economic growth, creates jobs, and facilitates international trade and tourism. Commercial aviation drives 5% of the United States GDP, the equivalent of $1.37 Trillion in 2023. Every day, United States airlines operate more than 26,000 flights carrying 2.6 million passengers to and from nearly 80 countries and 61,000 tons of cargo to and from more than 220 countries. In 2023, the United Stated transportation system served 335 million U.S. residents in 145 million households, including people who may not own a vehicle or rarely travel, plus millions of foreign visitors. It also drives the economy, connecting 8.3 million business establishments with customers, suppliers, and workers. This solid foundation inspires Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America to provide great flights to connect Africa and beyond.

The airline has initiated negotiations with the head of Ghana Post for a partnership aimed at providing innovative and rewarding opportunities for advancement. This partnership will enable both companies to be more competitive and offer better services to customers, resulting in a win-win situation.

Goldstar Air’s partnership with Ghana Post aims to emulate the strategy of the United States Postal Service (USPS), the second-largest employer in the United States with 525,469 career employees and 114,623 non-career employees as of 2023. The USPS reported revenue of $19.8 billion in the most recent quarter. Together with Ghana Post, our aim is to create, build, and take ownership of endeavors, whether it involves developing new technology in-house, launching comprehensive fulfillment centers, or constantly creating ideas, services, and products that enhance the lives of millions of customers. This includes offering pickup and delivery services directly to about 360 Ghana Post outlets, with stop-by-stop tracking available 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Goldstar Air will prioritize Ghana Post cargo to ensure a seamless and frictionless experience with this partnership, allowing both companies to focus on growing their businesses and driving year-over-year growth. The airline’s round-the-clock (24/7) service will support customers globally through phone, email, and chat services, while building world-class systems and innovative self-service solutions for millions of customers each day on its apps and websites. Goldstar Air will adapt to changing customer needs by investing in its fleet to support its capacity to deliver what customers want.

The airline will employ and utilize trained Okada riders for fast and agile delivery services in congested cities and urban areas. These riders will be equipped with GPS-enabled devices for real-time tracking and efficient routing to ensure a seamless customer experience. Goldstar Air’s 24-hour dispatch riders and drivers will undergo background checks from the Ghana Police, certification, and training from the airline’s security department, as part of the creation of over two million job opportunities. Airports are busy places with heightened security, controlled access points, unpredictable traffic patterns, and specific regulations that govern the pickup and delivery of items. When transporting items to, from, or within Ghana airports, it will be vital to use the Goldstar Air app-ride service with certified drivers and riders who are intimately familiar with the airports. The airline will also work closely with the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order.

Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, will benefit from the viability of a 24-hour industrial zone, which will serve as a major economic generator for the region. Hajj and charter flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will further enhance regional connectivity and unlock new opportunities.

Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region, designated as an Agrarian City, will see increased charter flights, supporting tourism, agribusiness expansion, and the attraction of new companies to the region. Hajj flights will open further doors for socio-economic growth.

Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, will serve as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance base, global cargo hub, specialized catering services, and aviation training school. Plans are in place to operate international flights to and from the Sahel Region, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, will initially experience international flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, and Milan, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Accra, the capital of Ghana, will serve as a major hub with flights to destinations including Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown. Additional pending destinations include Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many more.

