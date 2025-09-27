ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

S. Africa protesters demand govt sever ties with Israel over Gaza

By AFP
South Africa . By RODGER BOSCH (AFP)
SAT, 27 SEP 2025
. By RODGER BOSCH (AFP)

More than 3,000 people marched through Cape Town Saturday, calling for South Africa to cut trade and diplomatic ties with Israel, including by shutting its embassy, over the war in Gaza.

Pretoria has been a leading critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, bringing a case before the UN's top court in December 2023 that argues Israel's war in the Palestinian territory amounts to genocide, a charge Israel has denied.

Saturday's demonstration brought together several pro-Palestinian organisations, political parties, and Muslim and Christian groups in one of the biggest such turnouts in months.

Waving Palestinian flags and slogans such as "Don't just feel bad, do something", the procession handed over a petition of demands at parliament.

South Africa must "boycott, divest and sanction Israel, the same way as the world did for us," said Palestine Solidarity Campaign coordinator, Usuf Chikte, referring to international measures used to pressure South Africa's apartheid regime.

The government has to take action on the "kicking out of Israel's ambassador and embassy from South Africa now" and the country should be excluded from international sporting bodies such as FIFA, he told the crowd.

The petition also demanded the government suspend its exports of coal to Israel and prosecute any South Africans who enlist in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

The war in Gaza broke out after Palestinian militants led by Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

That unprecedented attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has since killed at least 65,926 people, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, figures the United Nations deems reliable.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Commission Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Com...

41 minutes ago

School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over school feeding in Sisaala West School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over scho...

43 minutes ago

Nutome Gali Za 2025: Ehi chiefs, people hold “Ancestral Walk”in Ketu North Nutome Gali Za 2025: Ehi chiefs, people hold “Ancestral Walk” in Ketu North

43 minutes ago

John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya

57 minutes ago

UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa

57 minutes ago

GRA seizes drinks without tax stamps GRA seizes drinks without tax stamps

57 minutes ago

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy jailed five years

2 hours ago

President Brice Oligui Nguema is in charge of Gabon since his swearing-in ceremony on May 3 this year. By Nao Mukadi (AFP/File) Post-coup Gabon holds double-bill election

2 hours ago

. By RODGER BOSCH (AFP) S. Africa protesters demand govt sever ties with Israel over Gaza

2 hours ago

AFP - RIJASOLO Protesters gather again in Madagascar

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line