67 Rural Communities to Host CorpsAfrica Volunteers

Sixty-seven rural communities across the Northern, Central, and Volta Regions are set to welcome new CorpsAfrica/Ghana Volunteers to facilitate community-led development.

The Volunteers, recently trained in community-led development approaches, will work with residents to identify local needs and assets, empowering them to design and implement sustainable solutions using their own resources.

CorpsAfrica, a non-profit organization, places young Africans in rural communities to serve as catalysts for change. Since its establishment in Ghana in 2022, the organization has supported numerous communities to initiate projects in education, health, agriculture, and livelihoods empowerment.

This year’s cohort includes six exchange Volunteers from Malawi, Morocco, Senegal, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. Having already completed the program in their respective countries, they will join Ghanaian counterparts in supporting rural communities.

All 67 Volunteers recently completed a six-week intensive pre-service training in facilitation, leadership, and community-led development. They will live and work in their assigned communities for one year, collaborating with residents to address pressing needs while maximizing local resources.

“We believe in the power of communities to drive their own development,” said Victoria Wintonya Ndebugri, Volunteer Liaison of CorpsAfrica/Ghana in the Northern Region. “Our Volunteers are here to listen, learn, and work alongside residents to co-create solutions that last.”

Local leaders have expressed excitement about hosting the Volunteers, emphasizing the potential impact on their communities. “We see this as an opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the Volunteers to address challenges we have lived with for years,” said Alhassan Zakaria, a community chairman in the Northern Region.

For the Volunteers themselves, the deployment represents both a responsibility and an opportunity for personal growth. “I am eager to learn from the community and contribute in any way I can,” said Sumaila Abdulai, one of the Volunteers. “This experience will allow me to grow while helping others realize the strength and resources they already have.”

Through this deployment, communities are expected to strengthen local leadership, improve livelihoods, and build resilience. Past Volunteers have facilitated projects ranging from clean water systems to youth empowerment initiatives.

This year’s deployment underscores CorpsAfrica’s commitment to empowering African communities to lead their own change.