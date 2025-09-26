The Rise of Lassia Tuolu SHS: Built on Vision, Shaped by Sacrifice, Crowned with Excellence

Established in 1995 by the Missionaries of Africa, Lassia Tuolu Senior High School (LASSEC) has, in just three decades, risen from humble beginnings to become a beacon of academic excellence in the Upper West Region. Though comparatively young alongside other second-cycle institutions, LASSEC has distinguished itself as a centre of discipline, resilience, and leadership training, producing men and women who continue to make meaningful contributions to national development.

The school’s formative years were anything but easy. The first three batches of students endured daunting challenges, studying without electricity, lacking access to potable water, surviving on only two meals a day, etc. Yet, under the visionary leadership of the pioneering headmaster, Mr Andrews Kpan, these conditions became a crucible in which resilience, perseverance, and academic discipline were forged. His guidance not only anchored the fledgling institution but also set it on a path to national recognition, making Lassia Tuolu SHS a school every parent aspired to for their ward.

Over time, LASSEC’s name has become synonymous with achievement. Among its alumni are Superintendent of Police and Lawyer Bisung Emmanuel, Thomas K. Chireh, a renowned Health Administrator, the current Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, the current Assistant Headmaster of the school, as well as numerous medical doctors, lawyers, academicians, teachers, nurses, and other professionals serving across the country and beyond. These distinguished individuals stand as living testaments to the school’s enduring culture of excellence.

Yet, LASSEC’s journey has not been without trials. The alleged arson attack on its multi-purpose dining hall posed serious infrastructural setbacks, disrupting normal school life. Still, the institution pressed on with resilience, ensuring that its commitment to quality education and discipline remained uncompromised.

The broader educational landscape has also presented challenges. While the Free Senior High School Policy has expanded access, many stakeholders have raised concerns about its unintended consequences, including declining discipline and reduced academic competitiveness. Lassia Tuolu SHS, like many schools, has felt the impact of these systemic challenges. Calls have grown for a comprehensive review of the policy, advocating for the reintroduction of cut-off points, repetition for poor performance, and stronger disciplinary frameworks, to preserve the high standards of schools such as LASSEC.

Despite these hurdles, LASSEC continues to demonstrate both resilience and adaptability. Its recent adoption of an online admission system for the 2025/2026 academic year marks a significant milestone in the school’s history. The move not only streamlines admissions but also signals LASSEC’s readiness to embrace innovation and position itself as a forward-looking institution.

Conclusion

From its birth through the vision of the Missionaries of Africa to its present stature as a respected academic powerhouse, Lassia Tuolu SHS embodies the fruits of sacrifice, discipline, and determination. The pioneering students who endured the hardships of its early days, the foresight of Mr Andrews Kpan, and the continuing commitment of staff and stakeholders have together shaped a school of distinction and pride. Today, Great LASSEC stands not just as a centre of learning, but as a legacy of excellence, built on vision, shaped by sacrifice, and crowned with achievement.

The writer is an alumnus of the Great LASSEC