The Worst Job in Ghana Today: Police Officer

It’s no more news that Akyem Kukurantumi Police Station is out of service. But the second that the police officers stop doing their jobs,this country will begin to die because the constitution is dead.

If you hired a plumber ,you would let him do his job in peace ,without telling him when to use his wrenches and when you go to a restaurant,you don’t stand in the kitchen ordering the chef around and telling him how to cook your meal.

So what’s the deal with police officers in Ghana lately?They’re certainly more important than any service provider.They enforce the constitution by protecting your right to live and pursue happiness without interference. They do more to uphold the constitution than all the Supreme Court justices,judges ,attorney Generals ,legislators and lawyers,who have ever lived---and they do it for less money for 24/7 ,to keep our lives safe.

And yet,they’re under siege by the Ghanaian public.Their enemies libel,persecute,and hound them. Even the worse ,normal citizens are aloof, disdainful ,mistrusful and disrespectful. They betray cops by their indifference, and unwillingness to support them vocally. This is what I think our society’s suicidal tendencies come through the loudest.

This is a fact. Too many Ghanaians have lost faith and confidence in our system and they take it out on the men and women in uniform, who are protecting us.

To be a police officer today really asking for trouble. We put them in uniforms,give them a badge and a gun and make them swear to uphold the law,and protect the society . We throw them out there among the most vile,animalistic criminals. Then we tie their hands behind their backs and second- guess every move they make. If there is dispute between a cop and law breakers we hem and haw over whose side to take.

Yes,every miscreant is permitted to have human failings ,but we insist that cops be perfect, so we automatically support whoever opposes the police.

And,still they soldier on. It’s a miracle people pay to be recruited into the police service.Would you do a job that’s dangerous, stressful, difficult, and absolutely thankless? A job that you were practically guaranteed disrespect , no matter how you did it ?

Of course ,we all know about some police officers who abuse their power.Or those who are simply unfit psychologically for the demands of the work.But you can say the same of the medical profession,teaching, journalist or lawyers or others in positions of public trust.But we don’t automatically mistrust all doctors ,as a result.

Unfortunately, we use police corruption or brutality as an excuse to malign and mistreat all cops,even the best ones.

The bottom line is,when our cops are not safe ,none of us is safe because they’re the guardians of our constitution.

Stay Tuned! Be blessed, educated and informed.

From Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi ( Voice of Reason)

*The author is a social commentator and a diehard citizen ( not a spectator)of this great land of ours.