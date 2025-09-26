Kwahu West MCE cuts sod for National Ambulance Service office in Nkawkaw

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu West, Hon. Tamimu Halidu, has cut sod for the construction of a new office facility for the National Ambulance Service at Apesika in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region.

The project, which commenced on September 23, 2025, is being funded by the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly through the District Assembly Common Fund, the Partnership for Municipal Innovation – Women in Local Leadership (PMI-WILL), and Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

In addition to the ambulance office, sod was cut for several other projects, including:

A six-unit classroom block at Nanchia, Nkawkaw

A three-unit classroom block at Nanchia, Nkawkaw

A two-unit kindergarten classroom block and a 10-seater water closet toilet with overhead poly tank at Nanchia, Nkawkaw

Drilling and mechanisation of seven boreholes in Nanchia, Nkawkaw Asuboni, Kwatiesi, Subritwi, Nkawkaw Zongo, Nsuta, and the Municipal Assembly premises

Drilling and mechanisation of two boreholes for a small-town water system at Asuboni Rails, Nkawkaw

A two-unit kindergarten block with office, storeroom, washrooms, a two-bed capacity sickbay, and a borehole with overhead poly tank at Salvation Army School, Nkawkaw

The ceremony was attended by municipal officials, health and education directors, representatives of the National Ambulance Service, political party executives, chiefs from surrounding communities, and the media.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Halidu assured that construction would begin immediately after the sod-cutting ceremony and would be completed within three months. He further stressed the need for a second ambulance in Nkawkaw due to the municipality’s growing population and pledged to pursue that goal.

He reiterated his commitment to making Nkawkaw a model of local governance in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda.

As of September 24, 2025, contractors had already begun work on-site. The strategic location of the new facility along the Accra-Kumasi Highway is expected to enhance emergency response times.

The project was made possible through collaboration between the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, traditional authorities, and officials of the National Ambulance Service. The service, which has operated in Nkawkaw for over two decades, is expected to significantly improve its delivery once the new office is completed.