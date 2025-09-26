ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 26 Sep 2025 Regional News

Kwahu West MCE cuts sod for National Ambulance Service office in Nkawkaw

By Dumenu Charles Selorm II Contributor
Kwahu West MCE cuts sod for National Ambulance Service office in Nkawkaw

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu West, Hon. Tamimu Halidu, has cut sod for the construction of a new office facility for the National Ambulance Service at Apesika in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region.

The project, which commenced on September 23, 2025, is being funded by the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly through the District Assembly Common Fund, the Partnership for Municipal Innovation – Women in Local Leadership (PMI-WILL), and Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

In addition to the ambulance office, sod was cut for several other projects, including:

  • A six-unit classroom block at Nanchia, Nkawkaw

  • A three-unit classroom block at Nanchia, Nkawkaw

  • A two-unit kindergarten classroom block and a 10-seater water closet toilet with overhead poly tank at Nanchia, Nkawkaw

  • Drilling and mechanisation of seven boreholes in Nanchia, Nkawkaw Asuboni, Kwatiesi, Subritwi, Nkawkaw Zongo, Nsuta, and the Municipal Assembly premises

  • Drilling and mechanisation of two boreholes for a small-town water system at Asuboni Rails, Nkawkaw

  • A two-unit kindergarten block with office, storeroom, washrooms, a two-bed capacity sickbay, and a borehole with overhead poly tank at Salvation Army School, Nkawkaw

The ceremony was attended by municipal officials, health and education directors, representatives of the National Ambulance Service, political party executives, chiefs from surrounding communities, and the media.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Halidu assured that construction would begin immediately after the sod-cutting ceremony and would be completed within three months. He further stressed the need for a second ambulance in Nkawkaw due to the municipality’s growing population and pledged to pursue that goal.

He reiterated his commitment to making Nkawkaw a model of local governance in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda.

As of September 24, 2025, contractors had already begun work on-site. The strategic location of the new facility along the Accra-Kumasi Highway is expected to enhance emergency response times.

The project was made possible through collaboration between the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, traditional authorities, and officials of the National Ambulance Service. The service, which has operated in Nkawkaw for over two decades, is expected to significantly improve its delivery once the new office is completed.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council

54 minutes ago

Full text President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA [Full text] President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA

1 hour ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 26 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 26

1 hour ago

UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama

1 hour ago

50-year-oldwoman jailed two years for defrauding sevenpeopleof rent 50-year-old woman jailed two years for defrauding seven people of rent

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia pledges welfare system for NPP members, says no more ‘adidigya’ or ‘meny...

2 hours ago

Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his boss money Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his b...

2 hours ago

NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwak...

2 hours ago

Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities at UNGA80 Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities...

2 hours ago

Kidi and Late Daddy Lumba KiDi shares his biggest musical regret

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line