Ahead of Guinea referendum, proponents are vocal but opposition silenced

Some are confident in a new direction for their country while others fear continued restrictions on freedoms: In Guinea, where people will cast ballots Sunday on a new constitution, voters are divided.

The draft constitution, if approved, is in theory meant to return the west African nation of 14.5 million to constitutional order following four years of military rule.

But a "yes" vote would allow junta leader Mamady Doumbouya, who has ruled the country with an iron fist, to run for president and extend his time at the helm.

The opposition is calling for a boycott, denouncing the referendum as a power grab.

With dissent stifled in Guinea under military rule, the "yes" campaign has been flashy and omnipresent, while the "no" campaign has been almost non-existent.

Mamady Kaba, 35, has campaigned for the constitution in Conakry, the capital.

Since the military took power, the human resources manager said, he has noticed improvements in the electricity supply and neighbourhoods that are "finally paved".

Abdoul Gadiry Diallo, 33, however, said he will not participate in what he calls a "charade."

Disillusioned, his thoughts represent the despair of many young people: "If you go out and vote, it's a way of contributing towards ripping off this country", the unemployed sociology graduate said.

'I'll be helped'

Hundreds of "yes to the referendum" banners line several avenues in downtown Conakry, where oversized posters of Doumbouya bear slogans such as "Mamadi Doumbouya, the hope of the people."

A billboard of Guinea President Mamady Doumbouya is seen during a "yes" vote rally at the People's Palace in Conakry on September 18, 2025. By PATRICK MEINHARDT (AFP)

If adopted, the constitution would replace the country's "transitional charter", introduced by the military government, that had prohibited any junta member from running for election.

There is no such restriction in the draft constitution, however, paving the way for Doumbouya's candidacy.

The last major "yes" rally on Thursday at Conakry's Palais du Peuple building attracted a few hundred people, including a substantial younger contingent.

"Since Mamady Doumbouya came to power, he's been supporting young people and mothers", Oumakaly Cisse, a 24-year-old political science graduate, told AFP.

"I can't find a job, but when I vote 'yes', god willing, I'll be helped", she said.

Mariam Diallo, also at the rally, said that Doumbouya "has done a lot of work in this country".

"He helped us get roads and bridges -- that's why we want to support him so we can get even more," the 23-year-old said.

But Guineans interviewed in recent days in Conakry have a more mixed assessment.

In his appliance store in a commercial district, 65-year-old Mamadou Diallo said he was not sure to vote.

Like many interviewed by AFP, he said he is "unaware" of the content of the draft constitution.

But "if there's peace and quiet, I'll go", he said, explaining that he had been turned off by the "antagonism" of the two sides.

'Fear reigns'

For many, repression of freedom under Doumbouya is a recurrent talking point.

The junta has arrested, prosecuted or pushed into exile several opposition leaders, some of whom were victims of forced disappearances.

Since 2022, it has banned demonstrations, and in August it suspended three main opposition parties for three months.

Several media outlets have also been suspended and journalists arrested.

"The last four years have been a total disappointment", Bouba Siddiqui, a 54-year-old telephone repairman, told AFP.

He said he would not vote Sunday due to a lack of confidence in the electoral process.

In the working-class Hamdallaye neighbourhood, where squalid housing and informal businesses line unpaved, ruddy streets, young people gathered to drink tea in the late afternoon.

"Even if I went to vote, my vote doesn't count" a 19-year-old said, asking to remain anonymous.

Gadiry Diallo, the disillusioned sociology graduate, said that "fear reigns".

"You oppose, and you're locked up or killed" he told AFP, adding that "freedom of expression is violated. All media outlets that speak out are closed".

"For me, Mamady Doumbouya was a source of hope", he said. "And then, something happened that I didn't expect..." he said, accusing the junta leader of wanting to stay in power.

"Its truly sad. Democracy is in decline in Guinea", he added.