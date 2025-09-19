Ghana needs a National Cathedra

A National Cathedral for Ghana―this is one project President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress government should not abandon.

When Professor J.E.A. Mills died, his funeral was held in the State House. In fact, our state funerals are held at the forecourt of the State House. The late United Nations Secretary-General, Busumuru Kofi Annan and former President J.J. Rawlings’s funerals were held at the Accra International Conference Centre. For Dr Edward Omane-Boamah and the Air Force Officers who perished in the tragic helicopter crash, their funeral was held at the Independence Square, while the recent National Thanks-giving Day service was held in the Jubilee House

It follows, therefore, that the state does not have a specially-designated venue for the worship of God and other related activities such as state funerals.

When Former President J.A. Kufuor conceived the idea of a state facility from where government business would run, there was resistance, but the structure that exists today as Government House speaks for itself. The structure, no doubt, befits Ghana’s image and status.

The idea of a cathedral not confined to church denominations, but one that assumes a national character, should be embraced by Ghanaians.

The State House, National Theatre, National Museum(which, however, can best be described as sub-standard) , Jubilee House(the name Jubilee also appears not to be adequately aligned to the image of the imposing structure), for example, all evoke a sense of patriotism and national unity, and identity, Which is captured or embodied in the catch phrase “One Nation, One People, One Destiny”.

The concept of a National cathedral was conceived by Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, though in a form of a personal pledge to God. Interestingly, he did not choose to name it Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Cathedral. Rather, he assigned the name “National” to it.

In other words, even though he claimed to be fulfilling a personal pledge to God, he, in the sense of national identity, chose to label the structure “National Cathedral”.

The wisest thing, therefore, for President Mahama and the NDC government to do for God and Country, and the most appropriate gift or retirement package he and the NDC government can give former President Akufo-Addo is to build the Cathedral for him.

Let the Mahama administration, therefore, not abandon the project. For, certainly, the National Cathedral will be built in the future, perhaps when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recaptures political power, possibly in January 2045.

The writer is a Journalist and a Lawyer.