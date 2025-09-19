The December 2028 Elections― Who leads the National Democratic Congress?

By G.D. Zaney, Esq.

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama leaves office on January 6, 2029. And by that time, another Ghanaian President will have emerged through the December elections of 2028.

In the camp of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the process has already been triggered for the election of their Flagbearer, who will contest the December 2028 Elections. However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears not to be in a hurry to find a replacement for President Mahama, although secret preparations or manoeuvres may, certainly, be in progress.

Indeed, speculations are high and names are being bandied about.

In an interview by Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda Ahmadu, Dr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the NDC, insisted that the Party was not yet ready for any discussion or conversation on who would succeed President Mahama. Dr Asiedu provided sound reasoning for the unpreparedness or unwillingness of the NDC to start or engage in any wranglings on the choice of President Mahama’s successor. Dr Nketia explained that a successor to President Mahama would be riding on his successes and achievements, and, therefore, it would not be expedient to disrupt the focus of President Mahama’s government by engaging in a scramble for his successor.

Notwithstanding the position of Dr Nketia, and as indicated early on, certain names are floating. Curiously the name, Mr Ekow Spio Garbrah, is missing out.

Mr Gabrah has not hidden his presidential ambitions and, except for the 2024 session, has always contested the primaries for the Flagbearer position of the NDC. Mr Gabrah has “disappeared from radar” and has not been seen or heard in public for a very long time. Is he healthy? Is he no longer interested in the Office of President? Or is it the case that he is in agreement with Dr Asiedu’s position that the time is not yet ripe to start the competition?

It is my hope that Mr Garbrah does not give up on his ambitions to lead the country, Ghana, as President. Mr Garbrah will make a good President!

The writer is a Lawyer and a Journalist.