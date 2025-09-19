ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 19 Sep 2025 Feature Article

The December 2028 Elections― Who leads the National Democratic Congress?

The December 2028 Elections Who leads the National Democratic Congress?

The December 2028 Elections― Who leads the National Democratic Congress?

By G.D. Zaney, Esq.
Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama leaves office on January 6, 2029. And by that time, another Ghanaian President will have emerged through the December elections of 2028.

In the camp of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the process has already been triggered for the election of their Flagbearer, who will contest the December 2028 Elections. However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears not to be in a hurry to find a replacement for President Mahama, although secret preparations or manoeuvres may, certainly, be in progress.

Indeed, speculations are high and names are being bandied about.

In an interview by Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda Ahmadu, Dr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the NDC, insisted that the Party was not yet ready for any discussion or conversation on who would succeed President Mahama. Dr Asiedu provided sound reasoning for the unpreparedness or unwillingness of the NDC to start or engage in any wranglings on the choice of President Mahama’s successor. Dr Nketia explained that a successor to President Mahama would be riding on his successes and achievements, and, therefore, it would not be expedient to disrupt the focus of President Mahama’s government by engaging in a scramble for his successor.

Notwithstanding the position of Dr Nketia, and as indicated early on, certain names are floating. Curiously the name, Mr Ekow Spio Garbrah, is missing out.

Mr Gabrah has not hidden his presidential ambitions and, except for the 2024 session, has always contested the primaries for the Flagbearer position of the NDC. Mr Gabrah has “disappeared from radar” and has not been seen or heard in public for a very long time. Is he healthy? Is he no longer interested in the Office of President? Or is it the case that he is in agreement with Dr Asiedu’s position that the time is not yet ripe to start the competition?

It is my hope that Mr Garbrah does not give up on his ambitions to lead the country, Ghana, as President. Mr Garbrah will make a good President!

The writer is a Lawyer and a Journalist.

G.D. Zaney, Esq.
G.D. Zaney, Esq., © 2025

This Author has published 2 articles on modernghana.comColumn: G.D. Zaney, Esq.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (2)

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

Lets fight Mahamas state-sponsored harassment, oppressive rule — Salam Mustapha to NPP youth 'Let's fight Mahama's state-sponsored harassment, oppressive rule' — Salam Musta...

26 minutes ago

Ashanti TEWU declares support for nationwide indefinite strike Ashanti TEWU declares support for nationwide indefinite strike

2 hours ago

The enormous work NPP did during Kufuor and my time will help reclaim power in 2028 – Akufo-Addo 'The enormous work NPP did during Kufuor and my time will help reclaim power in ...

3 hours ago

High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Manish Gupta India is ready and committed to support Ghana’s agriculture — High Commissioner 

3 hours ago

Harry Bleppony, Deputy Director in charge of Crops Services at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture Feed Ghana programme to anchor economic transformation — Agric Ministry

3 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Shatta Wale’s GHS10 million bail proves weaponised justice under NDC — Salam Mus...

3 hours ago

Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, Deputy Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament and MP for Bosome-Freho Gbinyiri conflict: Ghanaian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire has not visited displaced c...

3 hours ago

Lead Economic Analyst for the New Force political group, Hubert Baidoo If GoldBod is too young for galamsey blame, it's too young for cedi praise too –...

6 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak 'Be patient, efforts underway to resolve placement issues' – Apaak to parents

6 hours ago

Fire personnel retrieve lifeless body of 5-old girl from dam at Atebubu Fire personnel retrieve lifeless body of 5-old girl from dam at Atebubu 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line