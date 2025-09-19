India is ready and committed to support Ghana’s agriculture — High Commissioner 

The High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Manish Gupta, has reiterated his country’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Ghana in developing the agricultural sector.

He highlighted agriculture’s critical role in the economies of both nations, noting that it contributes about 20 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product and remains the main source of livelihood for millions.

Speaking at the opening of the fourth edition of Agritech West Africa in Accra on Friday, September 19, Mr. Gupta revealed that discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mahama during Mr. Modi’s visit to Ghana in July centred on agriculture as a priority area of bilateral cooperation.

“We are committed to support Ghanaian agriculture in every possible way and look forward to working together to make Ghana not only food sufficient but a granary for the entire West African sub-region,” he assured.

He said India’s transformation from food scarcity to food sufficiency offers valuable lessons for Ghana’s ambition to boost food production under President John Dramani Mahama’s “Feed Ghana” agenda.

The envoy pointed to India’s experience in digital and climate-smart agriculture as a model for Ghana, stressing the need for technology-driven solutions from soil testing and weather forecasting to pest control.

“We are moving towards a digital, climate-smart agriculture where technology helps farmers at every stage,” he said.

Mr. Gupta further called for investment in cost-effective irrigation and storage systems to curb post-harvest losses.

He cited solar-powered irrigation pumps and cold-storage facilities as practical interventions Ghana could adopt to transform its irrigation landscape and preserve produce in areas without grid power.

He also urged Ghana to explore complementary sectors such as livestock, fisheries, and animal husbandry to diversify farmers’ incomes.