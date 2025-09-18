Julius Debrah, Xavier Sosu to lead launch of Madina Chamber of Commerce

The Madina business community is set to witness a major milestone with the official launch of the Madina Chamber of Commerce (MACOC) on Saturday, 20th September 2025.

The event will be led by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, together with the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

As part of the launch, the inaugural “Madina Walks 4 Business” will take place, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, and residents to showcase the strength of local businesses and promote collaboration.

Established to connect businesses within the La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality, MACOC promises significant benefits for its members.

It will provide networking opportunities to leverage collective business strength, advocate for business interests at local, national, and international levels, and offer legal and tax advisory support through expert-led workshops and training.

The Chamber also aims to enhance members’ credibility and brand visibility, boost access to credit, and create avenues for business development through referrals and strategic partnerships.

In a statement, MACOC noted that its vision is to serve as a platform that not only supports member businesses but also contributes to the socio-economic growth of the municipality.

“Joining MACOC means joining a movement for collective prosperity,” the Chamber emphasized, encouraging businesses of all sizes to register and participate in its programs.

The launch is expected to attract wide participation from the business community, traditional leaders, and key stakeholders committed to advancing economic opportunities in Madina.