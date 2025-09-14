Tuna Fish Source of Omega 3 and Fatty Acid for healthy lifestyle

Tuna fish

Are elongated, robust and streamlined fished; they have a rounded body that tapers to a slender tail base and a forked or crescent shaped tail. In color, tuna are generally dark above and silvery below often with iridescent shine, locally named Awawaye.

In 2021, tuna vessel caught over 25,200 metric tons of tuna compare to a slight decrease from 2020 the volume stood at roughly 26,533 metric tons. In 2019, 26,160 metric tons. In 2018, 24,863 metric tons.

Ghana’s tuna industry generates over $350 million annually. The sector is a major part of Ghana’s economy, providing employment government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

Tuna is nutritious seafood that has many health benefits. There is no shortage of health benefit of tuna, so the quick and easy answer is yes eating tuna is good.

Omega 3

Is a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) with abundant health benefits? Omega 3 is an essential nutrient crucial for the proper function of the cerebral vascular and cardiovascular system, and growth development system.

Omega 3 is rich in food such as marine fish, walnuts, soyabeans and seeds such as flax seed oil and canola oil.

Fatty acids

Fatty acids are Molecules consisting of carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen atoms. Carbon atoms form their linear backbones, with oxygen and hydrogen atoms lacting onto the carbon backbone by chemical bonding with carbon atoms.

There two types of fatty acids;

Saturated fats are held as bad or unhealthy since they raise the risk of developing disease like heart disease and stroke.

Unsaturated fats are further classified as polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, depending on the number of unsaturated double bonds in the carbon backbones.

Omega 3 and fatty acids classified in three;

EPA (Elicosatetraenoic acid) omega 3 found in tuna, EPA fatty acids aid in lowering blood pressure triglyceride levels. Preventing clogging of blood vessels and platelets aggregation, which are all risk factors for heart disease and stroke. In addition, it helps relieve osteoarthritis as well as rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.

DHA (Docosahexaanoic Acid) omega 3 found in tuna DHA fatty acids play a vital role in brain and eye development and help to strengthen and prevent deterioration of the brain, learning and memory, as well as the visual system working efficient. It is essential for the cardiovascular system as well.

ALA (alpha-Linolenic acid) is a plant source of omega 3 fatty acids. The body can convert a small amount of dietary ALA in to EPA and DHA. However, this process yields a minuscule amount of EPA and DHA, insufficient to meet daily needs. Therefore, dietary sources of EPA and DHA, such as tuna are essential.

Benefits of omega 3 and fatty acids:

Prevent cardiovascular disease and ischemic stroke; several studies have found the health benefits of omega 3 and fatty acids concerning cardiovascular disease and inhibition of platelet aggregation.

Prevent coronary artery disease CAD; in tuna oil are the precursors of the eicosanoids (Eicosanoids), including prostaglandin-3 (prostaglandin-3) and thromboxane-3 (thromboxan_3).

Lower blood pressure; aid in blood vessel dilation and improve flow by preventing blood vessel clogging, lower blood pressure.

Relieve rheumatoid arthritis causes swelling stiffness, pain, and loss of joint function.

Improve brain cell function and prevent Alzheimer’s disease; in tuna oil nourish the brain, improve memory, and prevent dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Prevent macular degeneration; macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness.

Control blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes; the most common type of diabetes is type 2 diabetes, often in obese adults.

Relieve migraine pain; omega 3 and fatty acids; which influence prostaglandin conversion and inhabit serotonin secretion.

Reduce asthmas symptoms; reduce the inflammatory substance leukotriene. The primary cause of asthmas symptoms.

Recommendation

From Manhyia Government Hospital Kumasi, Dr. Mathias Azure advice that Pregnant or breastfeeding women should consume more omega 3 and fatty acids rich in Tuna it has less mercury and at least 2-3 times per week( 200-300 mg daily) to reduce the risk of premature birth and aid in the fetal brain and the newborn’s cognitive development. Dr. Azure says average adult can safely eat Tuna about six to nine ounces of tuna per week.

Dr. Azure said, Tuna also contain calcium, which support healthy bones and muscle contractions, magnesium, required for energy and vitamin D, which supports the immune system, bone strength and brain function. It’s good for people with blood group A.

MUSTAPHA BATURE SALLAMA

MEDICAL/SCIENCE COMMUNICATOR

[email protected]