Police restore calm; deploy reinforcement at Sampa following chieftaincy deadly clash

The Bono Regional Police Command has restored calm in Sampa and its surrounding communities following violent chieftaincy clashes on September 10, 2025, which left one person dead and several others injured.

The disturbances also caused extensive damage to property, with parts of the Sampa market and several homes set ablaze by unidentified assailants, resulting in losses worth millions of Ghana cedis.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the violence stemmed from a protracted chieftaincy dispute between supporters of Nana Yaw Sammor-Duah II and Nana Samgba Gyafla II.

In a statement signed by the Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Command confirmed that calm had been restored. The release also noted that three police officers who sustained gunshot wounds during the clashes have been treated and discharged.

To prevent further escalation, reinforcement teams have been deployed to Sampa and nearby communities, while police continue to engage local stakeholders in efforts to ensure lasting peace.