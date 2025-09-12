ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Newmont drives its inclusion and diversity agenda as Ahafo North graduates first female dozer operators

By Abigail Naa Karley Clegg
Mining First cohort of eight female dozer operators at Ahafo North
FRI, 12 SEP 2025
First cohort of eight female dozer operators at Ahafo North

In a groundbreaking moment for gender inclusion in the mining industry, Newmont’s Ahafo North project has proudly graduated its first cohort of eight female Dozer Operators, marking a significant stride toward building a more diverse and equitable workforce in the industry.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Ahafo North site, celebrated the successful completion of a rigorous 10-month training programme under the D10T & 844K Beneficiary Mastery Programme. The programme is designed to equip trainees with technical skills, safety awareness, and operational competencies required to support mining operations at the highest standards.

“This is not just a graduation; it’s a historic achievement,” said General Manager for Ahafo North, Charles Bissue. ‘’We are proud to invest in our people, but even prouder to see them excel. These women are pioneers. They challenged themselves, endured a rigorous training programme, broke barriers, and emerged as certified dozer operators. Their determination has not only inspired us; it has set a new standard for what inclusion in mining can be. We are incredibly proud of their resilience, commitment, and excellence.’’

Charles Bissue, General Manager for Ahafo North

The training programme combined simulator-based learning, theoretical instruction, and hands-on experience with specialized equipment. It also incorporated the Minerals Commission’s certified Dozer Operator modules, ensuring that trainees received a comprehensive and industry-recognized training.

Each graduate was awarded a Certificate of Competency from Newmont, signifying their readiness to operate heavy equipment safely and efficiently in a mining environment.

In 2021, the Ahafo North project set a gender parity target in line with its Inclusion and Diversity agenda to make Ahafo North the most inclusive and diverse workplace in Newmont. The Director, People, Mina Duah said to achieve this target meant bold steps and intentional action.

‘’This graduation is a major milestone towards that vision as we present to you our first eight female Dozer Operators. We see the results of that commitment. These eight women are not just operators; they are role models for the next generation of women in mining.”

The graduation is a key milestone in Newmont’s broader Inclusion and Diversity strategy in the mining industry. It also reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to create meaningful opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Source: Newmont

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand justice for women Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand jus...

1 hour ago

Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute 

2 hours ago

Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session

2 hours ago

Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 32-year-old man sentenced A/R: 32-year-old man jailed 35years for defrauding victim of $50,000

2 hours ago

Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira

2 hours ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice-president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

2 hours ago

The court ruling opens the way to South Africas parliament changing the law to allow men to take on their wives surnames. By ALEXANDER JOE (AFP/File) S.Africa's top court rules men can take wives' surnames

10 hours ago

Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to enddeadly clashes Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to end deadly clashes

12 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'No licences issued for mining in forest reserves since I returned to office' — ...

12 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line