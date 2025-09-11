ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama’s galamsey response full of excuses, a disappointment – A Rocha Ghana

  Thu, 11 Sep 2025
Mining President Mahama’s galamsey response full of excuses, a disappointment – A Rocha Ghana
THU, 11 SEP 2025

The Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, has voiced sharp disappointment over President John Dramani Mahama’s approach to the illegal mining crisis, accusing him of backtracking on earlier commitments.

Civil society groups, including A Rocha, have repeatedly pressed government to declare a state of emergency to halt the devastation caused by galamsey, which has ravaged rivers, forests, and farmlands across the country.

However, at a media encounter on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, President Mahama insisted his administration was “not in a hurry” to take that step, arguing that Ghana’s existing laws were adequate to deal with the menace.

Reacting in an interview on Channel One TV’s News Feed the following day, Mr Bosu said the President’s comments were deeply discouraging. “We had a bit of disappointment listening to the president when he was speaking on what has been done, or what is being done, as far as galamsey is concerned. We realised that there were a number of excuses also given by the president.

“The state of emergency has been relegated to the background, as he said it is going to be a last resort,” he lamented.

Mr Bosu recalled that President Mahama, while in opposition, had joined civil society in calling for stronger action, including a state of emergency, yet little has changed on the ground since his return to power.

“Mining is still actively going on in the Eastern and Western regions. There are police in these communities, and galamsey is ongoing. These are the circumstances we stood on to ask for a targeted state of emergency. It is unfortunate that now that the government has the power to do that, it is also giving us a lot of excuses,” he said.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

GCAG describes Mahama’s response to galamsey crisis as “uninspiring, disappointing” GCAG describes Mahama’s response to galamsey crisis as “uninspiring, disappointi...

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I’ll introduce a constituency-based budgeting framework under my presidency — Ba...

2 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim There’s no smuggling of excavators as reported by some media houses — Shamima Mu...

2 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Every regional capital will become a duty-free zone under my presidency — Bawumi...

2 hours ago

I still stand by my statement that Ibrahim Mahama persuaded John Mahama to concede defeat in 2016 — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu I still stand by my statement that Ibrahim Mahama persuaded John Mahama to conce...

2 hours ago

63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 

2 hours ago

Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market 

2 hours ago

Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Speaker Asiamah Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Spe...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama We were approached by US to accept deportees — Mahama

2 hours ago

One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line