Social Media: A Blessing and a Curse for Ghanaian Students

Take a walk across any Ghanaian university campus today and you’ll notice something striking: heads bowed, eyes glued to screens, thumbs busy scrolling. It is as though the world of students has shifted from lecture halls and libraries into the endless universe of social media. Whether it’s WhatsApp groups buzzing with updates, TikTok videos blasting from hostel rooms, or heated threads on X shaping national conversations, social media has become a second classroom; sometimes a sanctuary, sometimes a battlefield. For Ghanaian students, it is both a blessing and a curse.

The Blessing (Connection, Knowledge, and Power)

For many students, social media is not just entertainment, it is survival. Miss a lecture? No problem. The class WhatsApp group will share the slides, sometimes even recordings. Struggling with statistics? A quick search on YouTube can do what a whole semester’s lecture sometimes cannot. In a country where access to educational resources is often uneven, social media levels the playing field. It provides the poor student from a rural background the same chance to learn from global platforms as the privileged student in Accra.

But the blessing doesn’t end there. Social media connects us. Students far from home can video call their families, share pictures, and feel less lonely. Study groups thrive on Telegram and WhatsApp, offering not just notes but encouragement, memes, and late-night moral support. It turns the stressful academic journey into something more communal.

There is also empowerment. Social media gives students a megaphone. When unfair fees are imposed, when campus facilities fail, when national issues affect the youth, it is Twitter and Facebook that amplify our voices. Hashtags have become new protest chants. Campaigns that begin online often find their way into mainstream media, forcing authorities to listen. In that sense, social media has given the Ghanaian student a kind of power that previous generations never had.

The Curse (Distraction, Comparison, and Misinformation)

Yet, the very thing that empowers us also endangers us. The truth is, social media is addictive. It lures you in with endless content and refuses to let you go. A student opens TikTok “just for five minutes” and suddenly, two hours are gone: hours that were meant for reading, revising, or resting. Deadlines are missed, GPAs suffer, and focus becomes a rare commodity.

Then there’s the darker side of misinformation. Screenshots spread like wildfire, fake news gets shared more than truth, and students are often too busy to verify and become victims. False job adverts, scholarship scams, and politically motivated propaganda flood our timelines. Sometimes, all it takes is one misleading message in a WhatsApp group to create panic across an entire campus.

But perhaps the deepest wound social media inflicts is silent and personal. It is the constant comparison. You open Instagram and see your classmates flaunting new iPhones, vacations in Dubai, or expensive dinners in Accra. Meanwhile, you are struggling with fees, sharing meals with friends, or borrowing a laptop just to finish assignments. Slowly, you start to feel inadequate. Anxiety, low self-esteem, and depression creep in. Nobody shows their sleepless nights, their financial struggles, or their failures; only the highlights. And so students begin to measure their worth against illusions.

The Balance We Need

The hard truth is this: social media is not going away. It is woven into our education, our friendships, our activism, and even our dreams. The real question is how we balance it.

For students, discipline is key. Use social media, don’t let it use you. Treat WhatsApp as a tool for organizing lectures, not for endless gossip. Turn YouTube into a classroom, not just an entertainment hub. Take breaks from Instagram if it makes you doubt your self-worth. Create your own balance, because nobody will do it for you.

For universities, the responsibility is equally heavy. Schools should teach digital literacy and not just how to use technology, but how to navigate it wisely. Workshops on spotting fake news, handling online pressure, and using social media for professional growth can go a long way. If institutions acknowledge social media as part of student life, they can guide students to use it better.

Final Thoughts

In the end, social media is fire. For Ghanaian students, it can light the way; opening doors, building connections, fueling activism, and making education easier. But fire can also burn. It can distract us from our books, drown us in misinformation, and silently crush our confidence.

The choice is not whether to embrace social media, it is already here. The choice is how we shape our relationship with it. Will we let it be a ladder that lifts us, or a weight that drags us down?

For Ghanaian students, the answer lies not in the apps themselves, but in the discipline and wisdom with which we use them.

Written by: Ridwan Aminu

School of Communication and Media Studies - UEW

Department of Journalism and Media Studies.