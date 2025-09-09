ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 09 Sep 2025 Feature Article

The Gavel’s Conspiracy

The Gavel’s Conspiracy

A Dialogue Poem in Shadows
Bagbin (Speaker of Parliament):
You wore the robe, but did you rule?
Or were you just another pawn, a tool?
In Afenyo’s case, you moved with speed,

But SALL waited years to plead.
Justice delayed, justice denied,
Yet for him, the doors swung wide.
Torkornoo (Chief Justice):
I judged by law, not by command,
But power shifts like desert sand.
The Constitution was my shield and sword,
Yet now I stand before a silent horde.
Tsikata (Lawyer):
"It is a matter of great regret," I said,

"That justice bends where it should tread."

"You cannot criminalize conduct retroactively and call it justice."

"That is not law, it is vengeance dressed in robes."

"And when a new Justice is appointed mid-case and tips the balance,

The scales of justice are no longer blind, they are bought."

Bagbin:
Four seats I struck with lawful hand,
But your bench reversed what I had planned.
You dared to silence Parliament’s voice.

Now you must live with that choice.
Torkornoo:
Interpretation is no simple art,
Each clause a puzzle, each word a part.
But I see now how trust was strained,
And how the bench’s silence pained.
Tsikata:
"I was summoned in the name of the President,"

"To a court whose birth was precedent."

"And when the law was reversed by force,

The Constitution lost its course."
"I taught all seven of you," I reminded the bench,

"But today I stand not as your lecturer,

I stand as a citizen demanding fairness."

"Will you rule by law or by loyalty?"
Bagbin:
And so I rose, with gavel cold,
To end the farce, the lies, the hold.
"In view of the current circumstances," I said,

"And the question of Parliament’s thread,

I adjourn this House sine die."
Let the Court explain why justice must die.
Torkornoo:
You plotted this behind closed doors,
With whispers echoing through legal floors.
But history will judge you too,
For what you broke, not what you knew.
Tsikata:
"Respectfully, Black’s Law Dictionary doesn’t bind the people of Ghana."

"What binds us is the Evidence Act."
"You quote foreign texts to silence truth,

But our statutes speak with Ghanaian proof."

"When judges shield officials from scrutiny’s light,

They betray the people’s democratic right."

Bagbin:
We watched, we waited, we drew the line,
And now your robe no longer shines.
You lost the people, lost the court
And now you face the final report.
Torkornoo:
You speak of law, but wield the blade,
A gavel masked in coup parade.
Yet I stood firm, though winds did howl,
And bore the scars beneath the cowl.
Tsikata (closing):
"For they have sown the wind," I said,
"And they shall reap the whirlwind" , dread.

Let conscience guide each judicial oath,
Not fear, nor favor, nor party’s growth.

Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim
Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim, © 2025

This Author has published 17 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (17)

More

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Head of Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA, Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi We need foreign investors but not to allow them collapse local businesses — GUTA

49 minutes ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC Court remands Abronye DC into police custody until September 12

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson Mahama’s administration showing more financial discipline than Akufo-Addo’s — Jo...

2 hours ago

Institutionalize proper procedures, laws to guard online business, trading — Gov’t urged Institutionalize proper procedures, laws to guard online business, trading — Gov...

2 hours ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo Foreigners taking advantage of exorbitant prices charged by local businesses — P...

2 hours ago

We need about GHS13.8 million to provide streetlights across Kumasi — Mayor We need about GHS13.8 million to provide streetlights across Kumasi — Mayor

2 hours ago

Ghana excluded from US Millennium Challenge list for 2026 over debt default Ghana excluded from US Millennium Challenge list for 2026 over debt default

2 hours ago

Ghanas power sector faces uncertainty as VRA, ECG seek 59% tariff hikes Ghana's power sector faces uncertainty as VRA, ECG seek 59% tariff hikes

2 hours ago

Bank of Ghana boosts Gold Reserves by nearly 39% in one year Bank of Ghana boosts Gold Reserves by nearly 39% in one year

3 hours ago

The armed soldiers and the youth of Manso Tontokrom Angry Tontokrom youth stop 50 soldiers with fire from entering mining concession

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line