France's Mistral AI soars to €11.7bn in value after record investment drive

Paris-based Mistral AI has achieved Europe's largest fundraising round in artificial intelligence to date, securing €1.7 billion and bringing Dutch semiconductor giant ASML on board as a strategic partner in a deal seen as bolstering Europe's drive for technological sovereignty.

France's homegrown artificial intelligence champion Mistral has cemented its place among Europe's tech leaders, announcing on Tuesday that it has raised €1.7 billion in fresh capital – a record for a French start-up.

The fundraising drive has brought the value of the company to €11.7 billion, almost double its worth just over a year ago.

The deal also brings in a heavyweight new ally – Dutch technology giant ASML, the world's most important supplier of advanced semiconductor equipment, which is directly investing €1.3 billion in Mistral.

ASML emerged from the round as Mistral's leading shareholder, in a move set to link Europe's most prominent AI developer with the linchpin of global chip production.

Could European AI create a more unified European identity?

European tech alliance

The partnership is being hailed as a milestone for European technological sovereignty at a time when the EU is seeking to reduce its reliance on US firms, especially under the renewed presidency of Donald Trump.

By joining forces, ASML and Mistral are positioning themselves to explore joint research and innovative solutions at the intersection of AI and advanced chipmaking.

ASML said its investment was designed to “generate clear benefits for ASML customers through innovative products and solutions enabled by AI”, while also holding out the prospect of deeper collaboration in research.

Arthur Mensch, Mistral's co-founder and chief executive, struck an equally confident note.

He said Mistral's technology could help ASML tackle “current and future engineering challenges”, boosting both the hardware that underpins semiconductors and the AI systems that rely on them.

ASML will take between an 11 to 15 percent stake in Mistral and secure a seat on its board, although neither company has confirmed the details.

France's Mistral AI teams up with UAE-backed developers as Le Chat app launches

From start-up to heavyweight contender

Mistral was founded in 2023 by Mensch, a former researcher at Google's DeepMind, alongside Guillaume Lample and Timothée Lacroix, who both cut their teeth at Meta's AI division.

In just two years, the Paris-based company has carved out a reputation as Europe's most promising AI start-up.

Its flagship product, Le Chat, is a large language model chatbot pitched as a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Beyond text, Mistral has also rolled out generative models capable of creating images and computer code.

The company has expanded quickly, with offices now open in Paris, London, Luxembourg, New York, Palo Alto and Singapore.

Along the way, it has struck a string of headline-grabbing partnerships – from teaming up with Nvidia to develop a cloud computing platform, to joining forces with Saudi investment fund MGX on an AI campus outside Paris.

Mistral has also signed a deal with Agence France-Presse, allowing Le Chat to draw on AFP's extensive multilingual news archives to answer users' queries on current and historical events.

AFP strikes deal for France's Mistral AI to use news articles

Playing catch-up with US rivals

Despite its rapid rise, Mistral remains a relative lightweight compared with American competitors.

Earlier this month, US firm Anthropic secured fresh funding at a staggering $183 billion valuation, underscoring the scale of investment flooding into AI across the Atlantic.

Yet Tuesday's announcement marks a clear statement of intent.

For France and Europe more broadly, Mistral's success is being held up as evidence that the continent can nurture its own champions in a sector increasingly seen as strategic.

With ASML now on board, Mistral has secured both deep pockets and a powerful partner at the heart of global chipmaking.

For Europe's bid to assert itself in the AI race, that combination may prove invaluable.