Rethinking Housing Policy: Global Lessons and Ghana’s Urgent Imperative

Around the world, the conversation on housing is shifting from market-driven supply to policy-driven rights and accessibility. Nations are realizing that housing is not just a commodity; it is a fundamental pillar of social stability, public health, and inclusive economic growth.

As the United Nations reminds us, adequate housing is a human right. Yet, millions across continents are priced out of this right, living instead in precarious rentals, slums, or temporary shelters. The challenge is global, but solutions are also emerging globally, offering lessons for Ghana.

Global Policy Approaches: What the World Is Doing

Rent Control and Tenant Protection Cities like Berlin, New York, and Barcelona have enacted rent caps or tenant protection measures to curb speculative pricing and protect low-income renters.

have enacted rent caps or tenant protection measures to curb speculative pricing and protect low-income renters. Critics argue these policies risk reducing supply, but when combined with strong public housing initiatives, they provide breathing room for vulnerable households. Mass Affordable Housing Programs Singapore stands as a benchmark: over 80% of its residents live in state-subsidized housing through the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

stands as a benchmark: over 80% of its residents live in state-subsidized housing through the Housing and Development Board (HDB). In Ethiopia, the Integrated Housing Development Programme delivered over 350,000 low-cost housing units in Addis Ababa, using cross-subsidization to balance affordability. Innovative Financing Models Countries like Mexico and South Africa have expanded access to mortgages for low- and middle-income households through housing microfinance and government-backed schemes.

have expanded access to mortgages for low- and middle-income households through housing microfinance and government-backed schemes. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are increasingly used to blend government support with private sector efficiency. Climate-Smart Housing In Scandinavia and parts of East Africa, governments are investing in green building standards to address both housing shortages and climate resilience.

Ghana’s Housing Landscape: A Stubborn Deficit

Despite these examples, Ghana continues to face a housing deficit estimated at over 1.8 million units. Urban migration has outpaced supply, leaving cities like Accra and Kumasi struggling with overcrowded informal settlements. Housing costs remain disproportionately high compared to income levels, with mortgages out of reach for the vast majority of Ghanaians.

Key challenges include:

Limited mortgage penetration : Fewer than 5% of Ghanaians can access a mortgage.

: Fewer than 5% of Ghanaians can access a mortgage. Sticky input costs : Building materials remain expensive due to import dependence.

: Building materials remain expensive due to import dependence. Weak rental frameworks : Rent advance demands of two years or more lock out young families and low-income earners.

: Rent advance demands of two years or more lock out young families and low-income earners. Policy fragmentation: Multiple housing policies exist, but implementation is weak, underfunded, or poorly coordinated.

What Ghana Can Learn and Do

Adopt a Strong Affordable Housing Mandate Like Singapore and Ethiopia, Ghana needs a clear national housing strategy that prioritizes mass affordable housing production, not just high-end estates for investors. Reform the Rental Market Implementing rent control and tenant protection laws, while ensuring balance to avoid discouraging landlords—can reduce exploitation in the rental market. Enforcement of the Rent Control Department must be strengthened. Innovate Financing for the Poor and Middle Class Housing microfinance, cooperative savings schemes, and subsidized mortgage programs can bridge the affordability gap. Here, Ghana can learn from Mexico’s Infonavit or South Africa’s Finance-Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP). Promote Local Material Production Developing local industries for cement, tiles, and roofing materials would reduce foreign exchange pressure and make housing more affordable in the long run. Climate-Resilient Housing With Ghana highly vulnerable to climate shocks, integrating sustainable building practices into housing programs is critical for resilience and long-term cost savings.

Conclusion: Housing as a Right, Not a Privilege

The global debate makes one thing clear: housing must be treated as a right and public good, not merely a private investment vehicle. Ghana has the opportunity to learn from global best practices, by blending innovative financing, mass affordable housing programs, and tenant protections.

The real test for policymakers is whether they can move beyond rhetoric to create housing systems that serve the many, not the few. Unless bold action is taken, Ghana risks perpetuating a two-tier housing system, gleaming estates for the wealthy and diaspora, and unaffordable rentals for the majority.

The world is showing us that housing solutions are possible. Ghana must now find the courage to implement them.