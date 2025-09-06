The NPP seems not to have learnt any lesson from their mistakes.

Though the NPP party suffered humiliating defeat from the 2024 elections and continues to suffer additional losses, by-election after by-election, the party's hierarchy seems not to have learned any lessons from those past losses. They say, it is the foolish man that continues to do the same thing over and over again and yet expect a different result. You keep imposing candidates and suffer defeat, yet you continue to repeat that same pattern and expect a win. When the NDC did primaries and came out with a popular candidate for the Akwatia by-election, the NPP hand picked a candidate for the party even though the grounds was showing that former MP Madam Ama Sey was the popular choice of the party grassroots whose votes could have won the elections.

It is interesting to note that, none of the party executives who came from Accra to Akwatia for the by-election had a vote in Akwatia, yet they foolishly ignored the choice of those very people who were going to cast their votes and imposed a candidate on them. It seems that the top executives in the party don’t care about winning elections anymore and are only interested in filling their pockets.

If Mr. E. T. Mensah of blessed memory were an npp member, there was no way they would have allowed Mr. Sam George to contest him, yet the NDC on its part opened up the possibility for Sam George to challenge him and won the primaries and went ahead to win the seat of Ningo Prampram for the same NDC.

In my own constituency of Asante Akyem North, the same situation arose as it did in Ningo Prampram in the lead up to the 2024 general election. Ohene Kwame Frimpong was very much popular than the incumbent MP Mr Andy Appiah Kubi, yet it became obvious that, though he was an Npp member of good standing, the party regional leaders weren’t going to allow him to contest Andy Appiah Kubi whose popularity had gone down in the district, and even if they would, he Kwame Frimpong couldn’t have matched the resources of Andy when it came to buying off the delegates. So instead of wasting his scarce resources on the delegates who may not have voted for him anyway, Kwame Frimpong did the wise thing and resigned from NPP and contested the election as independent candidate and won massively. In this case, the NPP lost the seat for the first time whilst in the previously cited Ningo Prampram case, the NDC retained the seat with a new face. The difference between the two is quite obvious, whilst the NPP cares about retaining their old candidates who may have lost touch with the constituents, the NDC on the other hand concentrate on winning the seat, by presenting the candidates who are popular among the voters.

I simply cannot fathom why the NPP can not understand the simple fact that if the masses don’t like the candidate, they will stay home and will not bother to vote. This is elementary logic. If my party imposes a candidate I don’t like and if I don’t want to vote for the other party’s candidate, I will simply stay home and not vote. Can someone print this below maxim and hang it on the wall in every NPP party office across the country so that the executives can see it every day?

“ If an unpopular candidate is imposed on the electorates, they would stay away from voting.”

Now, most of the NPP party faithfuls are clamoring for Kennedy Agyepong, yet the party hierarchy is scheming to impose Bawumia, for the 2028 elections, trust me, if they succeed in imposing Bawumia on the masses, in 2028, only the delegates will go and vote in the general elections. Majority of the party faithfuls who are not delegates will stay away from the pools and that would hand over victory to the NDC.