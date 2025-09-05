Gov’t, MultiChoice form joint committee to slash DStv prices

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has confirmed the establishment of a joint committee with MultiChoice Ghana to determine a reduction in DStv subscription fees.

The development follows weeks of tension between the ministry and the pay-TV operator after regulators demanded a 30 percent cut in prices. Earlier in September, the ministry ordered the enforcement of a statutory fine of GH¢10,000 per day against MultiChoice for failing to submit mandatory pricing data under the Electronic Communications Act (ECA). It also warned that the company risked suspension of its licence if it failed to comply by September 6, 2025.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, September 5, 2025, Mr. George explained that the decision to set up the committee came at MultiChoice’s own request.

“We have taken an immediate step to put together a committee comprising representatives from the ministry, the regulator, NCA, Multichoice Ghana, and Multichoice Africa. I will personally chair the committee,” he said.

He noted that although MultiChoice sought 30 days to determine the level of reduction, the government rejected the request, insisting on a much shorter timeframe.

“Let us be clear—they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction and they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe that as a minister, we do not need 30 days. Fourteen days is enough, inclusive of weekends, for us to reach this decision. The committee is to present a suitable price reduction strategy to the people of Ghana,” Mr. George stated.

The recommendations of the committee are expected to be made public later in September.