ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t, MultiChoice form joint committee to slash DStv prices

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Business & Finance The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George
FRI, 05 SEP 2025
The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has confirmed the establishment of a joint committee with MultiChoice Ghana to determine a reduction in DStv subscription fees.

The development follows weeks of tension between the ministry and the pay-TV operator after regulators demanded a 30 percent cut in prices. Earlier in September, the ministry ordered the enforcement of a statutory fine of GH¢10,000 per day against MultiChoice for failing to submit mandatory pricing data under the Electronic Communications Act (ECA). It also warned that the company risked suspension of its licence if it failed to comply by September 6, 2025.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, September 5, 2025, Mr. George explained that the decision to set up the committee came at MultiChoice’s own request.

“We have taken an immediate step to put together a committee comprising representatives from the ministry, the regulator, NCA, Multichoice Ghana, and Multichoice Africa. I will personally chair the committee,” he said.

He noted that although MultiChoice sought 30 days to determine the level of reduction, the government rejected the request, insisting on a much shorter timeframe.

“Let us be clear—they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction and they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe that as a minister, we do not need 30 days. Fourteen days is enough, inclusive of weekends, for us to reach this decision. The committee is to present a suitable price reduction strategy to the people of Ghana,” Mr. George stated.

The recommendations of the committee are expected to be made public later in September.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t appoints KPMG as transaction advisor for proposed AT–Telecel merger

1 hour ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

1 hour ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t, MultiChoice form joint committee to slash DStv prices

1 hour ago

Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Officer Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Of...

1 hour ago

2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC 2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC

1 hour ago

Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,000 — TDC MD reveals Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,00...

2 hours ago

WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong NPP race: Contesting costs GH¢4.6m because of 'shameful' GH¢4 million developmen...

2 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Ms. Shamima Muslim Shamima Muslim reaffirms Mahama's commitment to press freedom at PRINPAG swearin...

2 hours ago

Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line