Let Us Be Factual In Our Intra-Party Campaign

It was President John Dramani Mahama who once said "in politics, it is alright to peddle lies alongside the truth and half-truths".

Even as that cannot be the yardstick for NPP on the national stage, it's imperative we eschewed such destructive tendency even at the level of our intra-party contestations.

Measured utterances

It is in the light of this that, as members of the New Patriotic Party, must be very measured in our utterances as we embark on processes of rebuilding and re-strategizing to make us attractive to the good people of Ghana.

Pronouncements that would end up as weapons in the hands of our political opponents, as happened in the past, must be completely avoided to make re-grouping after the contents to prosecute efficient campaign, going into 2028, a smooth enterprise.

Similarly, we must, at all times, endeavor to be factual with our pronouncements, and stay off conjectures, assumptions, hearsays, and sometimes pure inaccuracies.

Scapegoating

For sometime now, there have been postulations that our 2024 flagbearer His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been painted as the only one to be blamed for our defeat.

Various inaccurate and sometimes completely unfounded pronouncements have been made on many occasions by various personalities, of which is the strange assertion that he never won a single polling station besides one at Effutu.

Factual data

This assertion, through the prism of available factual data, is a complete misinformation. In any case, there is nothing called Zongo polling station in our democratic lexicon.

There are areas predominantly populated by Ghanaians of the Muslim faith but that does not mean polling stations within these neighborhoods are Zongo polling stations since there are others of religious faiths besides Islam.

Unfounded claims

And as detailed in these accompanying elections results, it is completely unfounded to claim Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, though a Muslim, won only one polling station in the 2024 elections, and therefore unpopular even among his fellow Muslims.

Contest of ideas, vision, policies and programs, cannot be undertaken on the field of inaccuracies and misinformation so let us please be guided, as a members of the great Elephant family.

Justice A. Newton-Offei

(Member, Communication Team)

Dr Bawumia Campaign