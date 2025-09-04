ModernGhana logo
Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Owusu

THU, 04 SEP 2025

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has criticised former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for opposing the removal of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo.

Justice Torkonoo was removed as Chief Justice and Justice of the Supreme Court by President John Mahama on September 1, following a five-member committee’s inquiry into a petition against her.

The committee cited unlawful expenditure of public funds, abuse of discretionary power, and interference in judicial appointments as grounds for her removal.

Reacting to the decision, Justice Sophia Akuffo, who also serves on the Council of State, described the removal process as a “rigmarole” undeserving of any judge or Chief Justice.

“They (allegations) lack the gravity that will lead to a grave outcome such as the removal of the head of an institution of justice. I pray to God that no Chief Justice, no Judge should go through this rigmarole again,” she said.

“She did not get a fair trial. Even though it is not a trial strictly speaking, it was handled as though it were a treason trial,” she added.

But Solomon Owusu believes her comments strip her of credibility and should force her to resign from the Council of State.

“If I were the former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, I would have resigned as a Council of State member this morning. She has lost every credibility she had. What she did yesterday was nothing more than solidarity,” he said.

“She knows the embattled Chief Justice. First of all, she’s a woman. They both attended Wesley Girls’ Secondary School. They both occupied the Chief Justice position. That was the only reason she did what she did yesterday,” he added.

Mr Owusu also accused Justice Sophia Akuffo of double standards, recalling that she once invoked Article 146 to establish a prima facie case that led to the removal of former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei.

