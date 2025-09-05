2025 MOLE Conference to push innovation and partnerships for stronger WASH sector

The 2025 MOLE Conference will focus on advancing innovation, partnerships, and evidence to build a harmonised and regulated Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector in Ghana.

The conference, scheduled for November 2–7 at Marlin Beach Resort in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, is being organised by the Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS).

With only five years left to the 2030 deadline of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), CONIWAS stressed that this year’s theme highlights innovation, partnerships, and evidence as critical enablers in Ghana’s quest to achieve SDG 6—universal access to water and sanitation.

Organisers noted that Ghana’s WASH sector has recently undergone significant institutional shifts, following the dissolution of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the redistribution of its functions across other ministries. This “re-fragmentation” of responsibilities, they warned, risks undermining the progress made over the past decade through civil society engagement and targeted investments.

“The critical challenge now facing the CSO fraternity and key WASH stakeholders in Ghana is to collectively forge a path forward, ensuring sustainability of gains and fostering essential collaboration with government to drive continuous progress, irrespective of evolving institutional structures,” CONIWAS stated.

The MOLEXXXVI Conference will draw participants from ministries, departments and agencies, legislators, development partners, academia, research institutions, NGOs, community and faith-based organisations, civil society groups, the private sector, and the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe). Discussions will centre on evidence for a harmonised and regulated sector to sustain momentum into the future.

First organised in 1989 by a group of NGOs, the MOLE series has grown into the leading national platform for dialogue on WASH issues. Its continuity, according to CONIWAS, is the result of tenacity, commitment, and dynamic leadership by sector pioneers.

Today, CONIWAS leads the conference in collaboration with central and local government institutions, development partners, academia, research institutions, and the private sector. The 2025 theme, organisers said, aligns with the coalition’s mission of working in partnership to influence policies, remove barriers, and promote access to safe water and sanitation for the poor and vulnerable.