Africa Doesn’t Need Crypto

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, Founder of Flamingo Trust

Listen, folks, let’s be very clear: Africa does not need crypto. Forget the flashy tokens, the hype, the headlines. Binance is throwing millions at glamorous events, lights, cameras, excitement—but all that is just showbiz. Right now, over 500 million Africans are unbanked (World Bank). Half a billion people with no access to traditional banking. And yet some people think handing them crypto is the solution? Really? Would crypto give them official identities so they can open accounts? Would it help them access loans for their small businesses, farms, or children’s education? Would it allow them to build real savings? The answer is simple: no. Crypto is volatile, risky, complicated—exactly the opposite of what people who are just trying to survive need. Africa needs stability, not rollercoasters.

Let’s start with traditional banks. Brick-and-mortar institutions cannot serve these populations efficiently. The cost of building branches, installing ATMs, hiring staff, and maintaining infrastructure in rural areas is enormous. According to McKinsey’s 2024 Africa Banking Report, banks often operate at a loss when attempting to serve rural communities. The revenue is inconsistent, and traditional models are not financially sustainable. Villages without electricity, schools without internet—how can a bank survive there? It’s impossible. That’s why millions remain unbanked.

And here’s the kicker: Binance and other crypto platforms were not made for Africa. They assume high digital literacy, constant internet, and risk tolerance. Yet, only 43% of Africans have reliable internet, and even fewer have the literacy to navigate complex crypto tools (Digital 2024 Africa Report). Regulatory challenges? Huge. Nigeria banned crypto payments in 2021 citing fraud, scams, and economic instability. Binance now faces lawsuits seeking $81 billion in damages (Reuters, 2025). These are not minor obstacles—they are massive, real-world problems that threaten ordinary people’s finances.

Crypto is also extremely volatile. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other tokens can swing 30–50% in value in days. Imagine a farmer in Kenya or a market trader in Ethiopia investing their savings, only to wake up and find half their money gone. That’s a disaster waiting to happen. Crypto doesn’t give loans. It doesn’t help small businesses grow. It doesn’t provide formal identities for citizens. It’s mostly speculation and hype—great for wealthy traders, terrible for ordinary Africans.

Look at real-life failures. In 2022 and 2023, thousands of Africans lost money in unauthorized crypto schemes and Ponzi-style platforms. Entire communities were scammed, wiping out their life savings. Meanwhile, mobile money platforms like M-Pesa in Kenya and blockchain-based banking pilots in Ghana and Nigeria show the real potential: secure, low-cost transactions, access to microloans, and practical financial tools reaching millions who were previously excluded.

Here’s another claim: crypto creates inequality. Only those with internet, smartphones, and knowledge of trading can benefit. Meanwhile, rural farmers, market traders, and small entrepreneurs—the backbone of Africa’s economy—are left out. Blockchain-based digital banking, decentralized and inclusive, levels the playing field, giving millions real access to finance.

And let’s talk scalability. Blockchain banking solutions are low-cost and fast, reaching millions without physical branches. They can provide identity verification, secure payments, and loans at a fraction of the cost of traditional banks. Africans need practical financial tools, not flashy crypto tokens. They need security, trust, and empowerment.

Finally, regulatory alignment matters. Governments across Africa are cautious about crypto because of fraud, scams, and economic instability. Blockchain banking can work within regulatory frameworks, offering transparency and accountability while promoting financial inclusion. Crypto? Mostly unregulated, high-risk, and often designed for speculation, not development.

The solution is clear: Africa’s future is digital banking built on blockchain—decentralized, low-cost, accessible, and secure. It delivers real identity verification, loans, payments, and savings, empowering millions. Crypto is glamorous, flashy, and volatile—but Africa doesn’t need hype. Africa needs real financial inclusion, stability, and opportunity. Blockchain banking is the tool that can deliver all that.