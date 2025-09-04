ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana to deploy solar irrigation pumps nationwide to boost year-round farming

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Agriculture Ghana to deploy solar irrigation pumps nationwide to boost year-round farming
THU, 04 SEP 2025

Ghana’s Minister for Energy, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to deploy specified irrigation pumps across the country, a move expected to transform the agricultural sector by enabling year-round farming, particularly in drought-prone regions.

The Minister made the announcement at a press conference in Accra following the inaugural ceremony of the Seventh Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for the Africa Region. The event was jointly organised by the International Solar Alliance in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Green Transition.

“Our immediate focus is to roll out solar irrigation pumps across the country,” Hon. Jinapor declared. “This is critical for regions where farmers depend solely on rain-fed agriculture and are unable to work during the dry season. With this intervention, we can ensure continuous agricultural production throughout the year.”

The Energy Minister explained that the initiative draws inspiration from India’s successful deployment of solar irrigation systems, with which Ghana is partnering through the ISA. Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) have already been signed to facilitate the deployment, with a strong emphasis on local content and skills development.

“Our partners will not only bring the technology but will also train Ghanaian artisans and technicians. This is not just about installing pumps; it’s about building local capacity and creating sustainable jobs,” he stressed.

Beyond irrigation, Hon. Jinapor highlighted Ghana’s broader renewable energy agenda. He noted that the country aims to derive at least 10 per cent of its energy mix from renewable sources, excluding hydro, as part of a long-term green energy transition. With electricity access already among the highest in the region and a stable power supply that allows for exports to neighbouring countries, Ghana is positioning itself as a regional energy hub.

In line with this vision, the government is also working on deploying rooftop solar systems for key institutions and off-grid solutions for underserved communities.

According to the Minister, these projects form part of a wider national strategy to achieve energy security, affordability, and sustainability. “This is not just a Ghana affair, it’s a regional push,” he added. “Reliable, affordable, and clean energy is essential if the continent is to achieve its development aspirations.”

The Director General of the International Solar Alliance, Mr. Ashish Khanna, reaffirmed ISA’s commitment to supporting Africa’s energy transition. He announced that ISA is backing the Africa Solar Facility with $200 million to accelerate investment in decentralised renewable energy projects across the continent.

“The fund will begin with an initial $75 million, which will be operationalised before the end of 2025,” Mr. Khanna revealed. “It is expected to leverage over $800 million in private sector investment, starting with projects in Nigeria.”

As part of its commitment, ISA signed Country Partnership Frameworks with Ghana, Nigeria, and The Gambia.

These agreements outline three- to five-year strategies for solar expansion, covering large-scale projects, off-grid electrification, and the deployment of solar irrigation pumps.

Mr. Khanna also announced plans to establish twelve solar technology centres across Africa, including one in Ghana. These centres will be dedicated to training youth, testing solar products, and promoting innovation in renewable energy.

Additionally, ISA will launch a Global Capability Centre on Digitisation and Artificial Intelligence to help African nations adopt cutting-edge solutions for clean energy transitions.

“Only 2 per cent of global clean energy investment reaches Africa. That must change,” Mr. Khanna emphasised. “ISA is committed to helping Africa unlock its solar potential.”

The meeting drew ministers and energy leaders from across the continent, focused on enhancing regional cooperation, accelerating solar deployment, and building resilient energy systems for Africa’s future.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

2 hours ago

Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Owusu Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Ow...

6 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini We’ll ensure NPP does not have access to the national economy again — Hamza Suhu...

6 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini CJ Torkonoo’s removal is a huge blessing to Ghana — Hamza Suhuyini

6 hours ago

Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah

6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will no longer spend $15 million annually to rent properties for foreign m...

6 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Cedi’s current depreciation shows earlier appreciation was indeed artificial — M...

6 hours ago

Former Mayor of Kumasi and newly appointed Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, Kojo Bonsu(left) and President John Dramani Mahama I will serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to China with humility and passion — Kojo Bon...

6 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

6 hours ago

Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line