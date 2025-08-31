Food gained by fraud

Typhoid outbreak in Oti has claimed the lives of 1000 people, including the Chief of Dambai, with over 22,000 infected.

To those of you that might not be conversant with the cause of typhoid or enteric fever, please hear this: it simply means eating food contaminated by traces of raw human faeces.

And when people who promised heaven on earth, but under whose watch Ghanaians are consuming toilet, then it's up to us to draw the conclusion. These characters criticized NPP Administration handing of a pandemic, but can't prevent Ghanaians from consuming faeces.

Similarly, in 2013 under Mills-Mahama ndc Administration, a primitive and nearly-eradicated, globally, disease called cholera, claimed the lives of over 5000 Ghanaians, with more than 100,000 infected nationwide.

Ethnic conflicts

Ethnic conflict in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba has claimed 18 lives, with over 200 missing and feared dead in a boat accident on Black Volta while escaping to neighboring Cote d'Ivoire, where over 3000 Ghanaians have already fled as refugees, in addition to over 5000 seeking refuge in Burkina Faso.

John Dramani Mahama said "it's only when NPP is in power that Ghana experiences conflicts". As such, Ghana, currently, is supposed to peaceful and tranquil, with absolutely no conflict anywhere within its territorial boarders because ndc is in power.

Belly full

And what even makes the whole development intriguing is the fact that, all the pseudo-neutrals, bogus security experts, dishonest academics, political prostitutes/pimps, and journalistic dunderheads who would've shouted themselves hoars if these were happening under NPP Administration, have all gone silent because they're aboard the gravy train with their bellies filled and actually bursting at the seams.

Life-long dreams

Indeed, you people lied in order to be rewarded with highly juicy political appointments to enable you enjoy the lives of comfort and luxury you've always dreamed about.

These days, Ransford Gyampoh and his ilk are excited to talk about how they're always embarking in official foreign trips on First Class tickets, sleeping in expensive hotels, and taking hefty per-diems. But these very people were up-in-arms against government officials going on foreign trips.

Bitterness to enjoyment

They bitterly wept and gnashed their rooten teeth over salaries and emoluments of CEOs of SOEs, particularly, and government appointtees generally.

But today, we only see their rooten teeth when they're smiling over official foreign travels and juicy rewards associated with their once dream appointments; bitterness they persistently exhibited during NPP Administration has completely evaporated, and given way to pure joy.

Food gained by fraud

But be mindful that the reward of DISHONESTY, HYPOCRISY, MALICE, HATRED, LIES, DECEIT, and OUTRIGHT FOOLHARDINESS, ALWAYS AWAITS YOU.

Food gained by fraud tastes sweet, but one ends up with a mouth full of gravel ~ Proverbs 20:17

THIS IS THE WORD OF THE LORD 🙏🙏🙏

Justice A. Newton-Offei

