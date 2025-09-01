ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kwahu Atibie gripped by tragedy as food vendor and son die from suspected food poisoning

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
Health Kwahu Atibie gripped by tragedy as food vendor and son die from suspected food poisoning
MON, 01 SEP 2025

The community of Kwahu Atibie in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region has been plunged into grief after a food vendor, identified as Taanii, and her two-year-old son died in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning.

Two other relatives of the deceased are currently in critical condition at the Kwahu Government Hospital, fighting for their lives.

Residents say the incident occurred shortly after Taanii and her family returned from Mpraeso, where she had sold food the previous day. According to witnesses, the family appeared well when they retired to bed, only for tragedy to strike overnight.

The following morning, neighbours grew alarmed when no one in the household emerged. Their landlord, Mr. Osarfo Wiafe Emmanuel, who went to check on them, recounted the chilling discovery. He explained that the family had come home peacefully but were later found unresponsive. Suspecting food poisoning, he immediately alerted the police.

The bodies of Taanii and her young son have since been deposited at the Kwahu Government Hospital morgue for autopsy, while the surviving victims remain under intensive care.

Police have launched investigations to confirm the cause of death and determine whether contaminated food was responsible.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Akwatia by-election: Mahama wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako – Julius Debrah to voters Akwatia by-election: Mahama wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako...

1 hour ago

Kwahu Atibie gripped by tragedy as food vendor and son die from suspected food poisoning Kwahu Atibie gripped by tragedy as food vendor and son die from suspected food p...

1 hour ago

Bawku Crisis: Kusaug Traditional Council demands arrest, removal of ‘Illegal’ Mamprusi leader Seidu Abagre Bawku Crisis: Kusaug Traditional Council demands arrest, removal of ‘Illegal’ Ma...

1 hour ago

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'If the people want you, you can't say no' — GFL unhappy with Mahama’s decision ...

2 hours ago

September 1: Cedi sells at GHS12.60 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.41 on interbank September 1: Cedi sells at GHS12.60 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.41 on interban...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: Esaase residents fight miners over potential mining activities aticonic waterfall site Ashanti Region: Esaase residents fight miners over potential mining activities a...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Ahodwo R/C Basic School now death trap, taken over by wee smokers Kumasi: Ahodwo R/C Basic School now death trap, taken over by 'wee' smokers

2 hours ago

NDC’s election court case killed Ernest Kumi – Bawumia NDC’s election court case killed Ernest Kumi – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko Akwatia by-election: ‘Bawumia’s claim about cause of Ernest Kumi’s death insensi...

4 hours ago

She Fed Them Until the Day They Killed Her She Fed Them Until the Day They Killed Her

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line