Kwahu Atibie gripped by tragedy as food vendor and son die from suspected food poisoning

The community of Kwahu Atibie in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region has been plunged into grief after a food vendor, identified as Taanii, and her two-year-old son died in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning.

Two other relatives of the deceased are currently in critical condition at the Kwahu Government Hospital, fighting for their lives.

Residents say the incident occurred shortly after Taanii and her family returned from Mpraeso, where she had sold food the previous day. According to witnesses, the family appeared well when they retired to bed, only for tragedy to strike overnight.

The following morning, neighbours grew alarmed when no one in the household emerged. Their landlord, Mr. Osarfo Wiafe Emmanuel, who went to check on them, recounted the chilling discovery. He explained that the family had come home peacefully but were later found unresponsive. Suspecting food poisoning, he immediately alerted the police.

The bodies of Taanii and her young son have since been deposited at the Kwahu Government Hospital morgue for autopsy, while the surviving victims remain under intensive care.

Police have launched investigations to confirm the cause of death and determine whether contaminated food was responsible.