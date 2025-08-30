Insurance Literacy: A Missing Link to Ghana’s Economic Resilience

In Ghana today, the conversation around economic growth often focuses on industrialization, entrepreneurship, and investment. But there is a silent factor that directly impacts our economic resilience— insurance literacy. Without a population that understands the importance of insurance, the economy remains exposed to shocks that could easily be managed.

For many Ghanaians, insurance is still misunderstood. It is either seen as too complicated, unnecessary, or reserved for the wealthy. This knowledge gap leaves individuals, families, and businesses vulnerable to crises—from health emergencies and accidents to property loss and business disruptions.

Why Insurance Literacy Matters

Insurance is not just a financial product; it is a safety net. It allows people and businesses to take calculated risks, recover from unexpected setbacks, and move forward with confidence. In advanced economies, insurance is a cornerstone of development—protecting productivity, sustaining investment, and preventing poverty when disasters strike.

If Ghana is to build a resilient economy, insurance must become part of our national culture. This will only happen when insurance literacy moves beyond technical boardroom discussions to everyday community conversations.

Imagine a country where market women know how to protect their goods with affordable policies, or young entrepreneurs understand business interruption coverage. That vision is achievable—but only through consistent education and outreach.

Priority Insurance Co Ltd’s Commitment

At , we see this as more than a corporate responsibility—it is a national duty. Our approach goes beyond selling policies. Through radio education programs, community engagements, digital campaigns, and school initiatives, we are making insurance relatable, accessible, and easy to understand.

In my work, I have met Ghanaians from all walks of life. Some had never heard of third-party motor insurance, while others assumed insurance was only for the rich. But once the concepts are explained in simple, practical terms, people begin to see how insurance fits into their daily lives.

Empowering the Next Generation

The future of Ghana depends on how well the youth are equipped with financial knowledge. That is why we are prioritizing insurance education in tertiary institutions, leveraging digital platforms and peer influence to spark a new culture of financial preparedness. When young people understand insurance, they make wiser decisions about health, careers, investments, and entrepreneurship—laying the foundation for a more secure nation.

Insurance literacy cannot be driven by insurance companies alone. It requires a collective effort— from policymakers, educators, media platforms, and community leaders. We must normalize conversations about insurance in schools, workplaces, churches, mosques, and marketplaces.

Insurance should not be seen as a luxury or a last resort, but as a first step in responsible living. By promoting insurance literacy today, we can build a more resilient Ghana tomorrow.

Because a Ghana that understands insurance is a Ghana that can withstand shocks, recover quickly, and thrive in the face of uncertainty.

By Mr. Salifu Godmar Abubakari

General Manager, Marketing and Business Development – Priority Insurance Company Limited

This article was first published on Accra Street Journal under the title “Why Insurance Literacy Is Key to Ghana’s Economic Resilience”.