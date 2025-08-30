ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Insurance Literacy: A Missing Link to Ghana’s Economic Resilience

Feature Article Insurance Literacy: A Missing Link to Ghana’s Economic Resilience
SAT, 30 AUG 2025

In Ghana today, the conversation around economic growth often focuses on industrialization, entrepreneurship, and investment. But there is a silent factor that directly impacts our economic resilience— insurance literacy. Without a population that understands the importance of insurance, the economy remains exposed to shocks that could easily be managed.

For many Ghanaians, insurance is still misunderstood. It is either seen as too complicated, unnecessary, or reserved for the wealthy. This knowledge gap leaves individuals, families, and businesses vulnerable to crises—from health emergencies and accidents to property loss and business disruptions.

Why Insurance Literacy Matters

Insurance is not just a financial product; it is a safety net. It allows people and businesses to take calculated risks, recover from unexpected setbacks, and move forward with confidence. In advanced economies, insurance is a cornerstone of development—protecting productivity, sustaining investment, and preventing poverty when disasters strike.

If Ghana is to build a resilient economy, insurance must become part of our national culture. This will only happen when insurance literacy moves beyond technical boardroom discussions to everyday community conversations.

Imagine a country where market women know how to protect their goods with affordable policies, or young entrepreneurs understand business interruption coverage. That vision is achievable—but only through consistent education and outreach.

Priority Insurance Co Ltd’s Commitment

At , we see this as more than a corporate responsibility—it is a national duty. Our approach goes beyond selling policies. Through radio education programs, community engagements, digital campaigns, and school initiatives, we are making insurance relatable, accessible, and easy to understand.

In my work, I have met Ghanaians from all walks of life. Some had never heard of third-party motor insurance, while others assumed insurance was only for the rich. But once the concepts are explained in simple, practical terms, people begin to see how insurance fits into their daily lives.

Empowering the Next Generation

The future of Ghana depends on how well the youth are equipped with financial knowledge. That is why we are prioritizing insurance education in tertiary institutions, leveraging digital platforms and peer influence to spark a new culture of financial preparedness. When young people understand insurance, they make wiser decisions about health, careers, investments, and entrepreneurship—laying the foundation for a more secure nation.

A Call to Action

Insurance literacy cannot be driven by insurance companies alone. It requires a collective effort— from policymakers, educators, media platforms, and community leaders. We must normalize conversations about insurance in schools, workplaces, churches, mosques, and marketplaces.

Insurance should not be seen as a luxury or a last resort, but as a first step in responsible living. By promoting insurance literacy today, we can build a more resilient Ghana tomorrow.

Because a Ghana that understands insurance is a Ghana that can withstand shocks, recover quickly, and thrive in the face of uncertainty.

By Mr. Salifu Godmar Abubakari
General Manager, Marketing and Business Development – Priority Insurance Company Limited

This article was first published on Accra Street Journal under the title Why Insurance Literacy Is Key to Ghana’s Economic Resilience.

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Media, Sports & Business Contributor. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, media strategist, and digital consultant with over a decade of experience in brand communications, publishing, sports business, and technology-driven storytelling. He is the founder and CEO of SamBoad Business Group Limited, a registered Ghanaian conglomerate with subsidiaries in publishing, logistics, digital marketing, and risk management.Column: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (48)

More

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

5 hours ago

Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary

5 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

5 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

5 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

5 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

9 hours ago

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

9 hours ago

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

9 hours ago

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

9 hours ago

Baptiste Coulon/RFI Comorian woman says justice minister among men who raped her for years

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line