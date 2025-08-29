Savannah Region: Six killed, community deserted after gunmen raid Chenchire

Fear and devastation have gripped the Chenchire community near Mandari in the Bole District of the Savannah Region after an armed assault left at least six people dead and two others badly injured.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday, August 28, 2025, triggered chaos as terrified residents abandoned their homes and fled into nearby bushes for safety. It took several hours before villagers cautiously returned to help police identify victims of the carnage.

According to a statement from the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters, officers led by Bole Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Alex Adjeivie rushed to the area after receiving distress calls around 2:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered six lifeless bodies sprawled in different parts of the community. The victims were identified as 70-year-old Nyor Nyawile, 55-year-old Nyoropor Nanii Nuuro, 71-year-old Sachera, 80-year-old Namii Tsipor, and 29-year-old Kwabena Bogara.

Two survivors, 80-year-old Sansah Sinkpe and 43-year-old Sansah Boonie, sustained severe injuries and were transported to the Bole District Hospital. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Damongo Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the massacre and pledged to pursue the attackers. Authorities have also deployed heightened patrols to the area in an attempt to restore calm and prevent further violence.