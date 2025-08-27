ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Use only the cedi for local transactions — BoG cautions against black market, dollar pricing

Headlines Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiamah
WED, 27 AUG 2025 1
Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiamah

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cautioned institutions and individuals against black market foreign exchange dealings and the unauthorised pricing of goods and services in US dollars and other foreign currencies.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, August 27, the Central Bank reminded the public that such practices are in violation of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).

It stressed that the Ghana Cedi remains the sole legal tender in the country and must be used for all domestic transactions.

The directive specifically prohibits the quoting, advertising, issuing of receipts, and making or receiving payments in foreign currency for school fees, real estate transactions, vehicle sales, domestic contracts, airline tickets, online sales, hotel accommodation, and retail shopping, unless authorised by the BoG.

“The Bank of Ghana reminds the public that unlicensed or unauthorized dealings in forex activities (black market transactions), pricing/quoting, advertising, issuing receipts, receiving and/or making payments for goods and services in foreign currency (particularly the United States Dollars (USD)) in Ghana, are strictly prohibited under the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723),” the notice read in part.

The BoG further explained that even though invoices may be issued in foreign currency for expatriates or non-residents, all proceeds from such transactions must be lodged into a Foreign Exchange Account with a licensed bank.

It also directed that exchange rates applied must reflect prevailing market rates of commercial banks and benchmark the BoG’s reference rate.

“Institution (both public and private) and individuals engaging in such practices are hereby directed to immediately cease and desist. The Bank of Ghana will continue to enforce compliance, and violators will be subject to sanctions and appropriate legal action in accordance with Act 723,” the Bank cautioned.

The Central Bank has also amended its guidelines on the importation and exportation of foreign currency as part of anti-money laundering measures.

Effective September 1, 2025, travellers can carry up to $10,000 without declaration, but those with amounts above the threshold must declare and provide supporting documentation, noting that failure to comply may result in seizure, fines or prosecution.

827202515126-uypctgfsrm-bog-on-dollar

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Togbe Agorkorli | 8/27/2025 2:28:49 PM

Poor BOG ..no ideas like john mahama....ato s forson has reduced and this is all esiama got to say. And what's that gon do.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, well stick to the constitution – Asiedu Nketiah assures We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, we'll stick to the constitutio...

1 hour ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiamah Use only the cedi for local transactions — BoG cautions against black market, do...

1 hour ago

Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1 — BoG Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed

2 hours ago

A senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Samuel Afriyie KsTU lecturer cautions parents against rebuking children over poor BECE results

2 hours ago

Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, others in dollars prohibited — BoG Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, o...

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Hamza Suhuyini Bawumia is to be blamed for religious and tribal politics in Ghana — Hamza Suhuy...

2 hours ago

Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga

3 hours ago

Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama calls for university–industry collaboration to make graduates more work-r...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line