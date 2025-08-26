Dr. Bawumia, A True Leader Of Our Time: His Love For Ghana Is Deep

H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia undoubtedly is a very amazing man, having exhibited his love for Ghana in critical times of the country. His desire to see Ghana unite and remain peaceful is not in doubt. He is a politician worth emulating as he exhibits selfless and true love for Ghana.

In the just ended general elections in Ghana, Dr. Bawumia showed the whole world that the peace and harmony Ghanaians enjoy supersedes his personal ambition by statesmanly conceding defeat even before the electoral commission of Ghana began collating the presidential results. This singular action was hailed by all well meaning Ghanaians and diplomats across the globe. As a leader with deep love for Ghana, Dr. Bawumia without a second thought had to calm down nerves and bring down tension for the greater good of the country.

With the recent national tragedy that befell Ghana, Dr. Bawumia once again showed leadership by advising Ghanaians to desist from politicising the tragedy. He reached out to his brother, H. E. John Dramani Mahama, the President of Ghana on phone to console him even before visiting him at his residence. He has rallied members of the New Patriotic Party to join the whole nation to mourn the gallant Ghanaian Eight who met their untimely death through the helicopter crash on 6th August, 2025 enroute to Obuasi for national assignment.

With a strong faith in Allah, Dr. Bawumia accepts every undesirable occurrence and attributes it to Allah alone - urging Ghanaians to pray for the deceased, their families and Ghana in general. He has wholeheartedly supported his brother, The President of Ghana to withstand this shocking and devastating accident, signifying that we are Ghanaians first before any other differences we may have. Dr. Bawumia's love for Ghana is admirably unique and deep.

Ghana needs a leader like Dr. Bawumia - he is emotionally stable, empathetic, a peacemaker and a unifier. He knows when and how to rally his supporters and Ghanaians together for the interest of the nation. He will be a very fine president of Ghana in due time. As we grieve, we continue to pray for our fallen heroes. May Allah grant all our departed souls Jannatul Firdaus. Aameen

Thank you

Alhaji Salifu Hadara

A Patriot

North East Region