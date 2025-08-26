'Witchcraft' And Hypocrisy At Play: NPP 2024 Election's Defeat In Perspective

As I sit down to analyze issues that brought the New Patriotic Party down in the last general elections, I feel pain and see witchcraft and hypocrisy in some people. Their actions and inactions in government were deliberate plan to get the party out of power and turn around to blame the innocent Dr. Bawumia.

H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia devoted his time, energy, resources among others to get the party retained power but some elements within the party behaved like witches and wizards. Yes, their actions and inactions clearly showed that whiles Dr. Bawumia was pushing the victory train forward, they were rather pulling it backward.

Can't you think of this! You were responsible for distribution of drought mitigating items to drought affected victims in the Northern Sector early enough to mitigate the effect of the drought experienced by the people and what happened? In an election year where a party needed to retain power, instead of distributing the items early enough, the items reached some assemblies either few days to the elections, the elections day or after the elections. If you were responsible for that and you failed in timely distribution of the items and the party did not maximize votes in the Northern Sector and you turned to blame Dr. Bawumia, is this not witchcraft and hypocrisy!

You knew in your heart that there was no way the government of the day would not handover power in case the party lost the elections and you went ahead to cause anger among Ghanaians by saying publicly that the government would not handover power to any party. So, if you said this in an election year and the electorates got angered and voted massively against the party and you are blaming Dr. Bawumia, is this not witchcraft and hypocrisy!

Just imagine this one too. Who in his right senses would distribute bags of fertilizer to opposition party MPs in an election year to fight against his own government. It happened. So, if you were responsible for that and the party lost power and more seats and you turned around to blame Dr. Bawumia, is this not witchcraft!

The citizens of Ghana were complaining of state capture (real or perceived) and you were part of the persons involved in buying or attempting to buy state properties. Your actions caused public outcry, giving the government a bad name and the governing party lost elections and you turned around to blame the innocent Dr. Bawumia, who are you? Witchcraft and hypocrisy at play!

What really beats my imagination is the actions of government three days to the last elections. Under normal circumstances, government would rather reduce utility tariffs in an election year but whiles Dr. Bawumia was seriously campaigning for the party to retain power, his own government surprisingly increased utility tariffs three days to the elections. So, if such a party lost elections and some elements within the party are blaming Dr. Bawumia, citing his Islamic faith and ethnicity as reasons, if this is not witchcraft, what is it at all?

It is simply witchcraft and hypocrisy at play. Should Dr. Bawumia be blamed for the loss of power in 2024 elections? A big NO. Because the factors that made NPP lost the last elections are publicly known. If you pretend not to know them and you are blaming Dr. Bawumia, then witchcraft and hypocrisy are at play.

Thank you

Alhaji Salifu Hadara

A Patriot

North East Region

26/08/2025