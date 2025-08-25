ModernGhana logo
TICAD9: AfDB and Aerosense Inc. sign LOI to advance cooperation on drone technology in Africa

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Aerosense Inc. have signed an agreement on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, to advance cooperation and projects in drone technology in Africa.

The Letter of Intent was signed on Thursday, August 21 by Mr Solomon Quaynor, Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, AfDB, and Mr Kohtaro Sabe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aerosense Inc., a leading Japanese company engaged in drone manufacturing.

The agreement formalises a relationship of mutual co-operation, assistance, information and knowledge sharing between the two institutions, exploring co-financing and deal opportunities and appropriate coordination of actions between them and their respective teams, specifically concerning the promotion of sustainable infrastructure solutions in Africa.

A document made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra, Ghana, indicates that Aerosense Inc.’s drone solution was selected through a call for proposals under the AfDB’s Sustainable Road Maintenance Program for Africa (SRMPA) in June 2025.

Under the agreement, the Bank will facilitate coordination with the public sector, lead awareness-raising campaigns, support capacity building for local partners, and explore possible debt (and equity) financing support for projects related to the deployment of drone solutions.

Aerosense Inc., on its part, would conduct demand studies for drone solutions in target African markets, perform technical feasibility studies for the application of drone solutions, considering local geographical conditions, and explore possible deployment opportunities upon positive feasibility study results.

“The programme is a bold response to Africa’s growing infrastructure challenges. By partnering with Aerosense, we will not only promote efficient road management but also consider promoting other unique solutions such as disaster management, river/flooding control, agricultural sensing, and medical equipment delivery,” Quaynor said.

Mr Sabe stated, “It is a great honour to serve the people in Africa with our Japanese technology for enhancing their quality of life. We are looking forward to collaborating with AfDB to build a better future together in a concrete manner.”

