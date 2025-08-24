ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 24 Aug 2025 Feature Article

It Is Unthinkable, Unintelligent And Baseless To Think That Ghanaians Vote On Religious Lines

It Is Unthinkable, Unintelligent And Baseless To Think That Ghanaians Vote On Religious Lines

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears towards electing it's 2028 Presidential Candidate early next year, the internal politics and political interest begin to play out with some weird and unreasonable assertion coming from certain individuals within the party. The ugly and baseless assertion peddling by some political figures within the party that Christians would not vote for a Muslim Candidate is unintelligent, undoubtedly impossible to even convince a kid. This is not surprising but laughable as similar divisive political card was played prior to the presidential primary in 2023 but it failed woefully.

It is delusional to think that telling delegates that Christians would not vote for a Muslim candidate this time round would yield different results. That assertion is just figment of imagination of desperate politicians who are careless about the divisive path they are threading. It is not factual. At least, the Prof Mike Oquaye committee did not point to any thing of that sort.

The facts available are that H. E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim, had more votes than some NPP Christian parliamentary candidates in the 2024 general elections. And this was not limited to one region but many regions across the country. I hope this is telling those making such sorry statements that the path they are charting will lead them to nowhere but dangerous and awkward destination.

Dr. Bawumia is resolute and unperturbed about those wishful thinking and baseless utterances. He comes from a family where some are Muslims and others are Christians and he perfectly understands the complexity of religion, thus his exemplary leadership of always promoting religious tolerance. The job of the detractors of Dr. Bawumia is very difficult, as all the major religious bodies in Ghana embrace him because of the respect he has for them. He never embarked on any mission to collapse churches but he rather supports them at all time. He is not religiously biased.

It is obvious that the opponents lack marketable messages and are resorting to those unpopular and shameful politicking. Ghanaians are very much awake and they vote base on policies and programs of political parties and how well the government of the day value and respect them but not base on any candidate's religion. So, it is unthinkable, unintelligent, apologetic and baseless to think that Christians in Ghana will not vote for a Muslim candidate.

Thank you
Alhajj Salifu Hadara
A Patriot
North East Region

Alhaji Salifu Hadara
Alhaji Salifu Hadara, © 2025

This Author has published 95 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Alhaji Salifu Hadara

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (95)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe Police retrieve decomposed body tied with rope at New-Konkrompe

3 hours ago

NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia NPP 2026 flagbearer race: Stop the tribal and religious bigotry - Bawumia

3 hours ago

NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track record — Bawumia NPP 2026 race: If you want to contest me, come with vision, ideas and track rec...

3 hours ago

Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid Special anti-galamsey task force seizes excavators in Asante Akim South raid

3 hours ago

Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies Single-track system not fully restored – GES clarifies

3 hours ago

2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 2025 BECE: 177 candidates’ entire results cancelled 

3 hours ago

A/R: Ken Agyapongs wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates GHC 80,000 A/R: Ken Agyapong's wife consoles families of Atwedie accident victims, donates ...

3 hours ago

GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students GES announces October 18 as reporting date for first-year SHS students 

3 hours ago

Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong Bryan Acheampong Campaign denounces “mischievously edited” video blaming Bawumia

4 hours ago

Women shocked as pregnancies discovered during free health screening at Kejetia Women shocked as pregnancies discovered during free health screening at Kejetia

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line