It Is Unthinkable, Unintelligent And Baseless To Think That Ghanaians Vote On Religious Lines

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears towards electing it's 2028 Presidential Candidate early next year, the internal politics and political interest begin to play out with some weird and unreasonable assertion coming from certain individuals within the party. The ugly and baseless assertion peddling by some political figures within the party that Christians would not vote for a Muslim Candidate is unintelligent, undoubtedly impossible to even convince a kid. This is not surprising but laughable as similar divisive political card was played prior to the presidential primary in 2023 but it failed woefully.

It is delusional to think that telling delegates that Christians would not vote for a Muslim candidate this time round would yield different results. That assertion is just figment of imagination of desperate politicians who are careless about the divisive path they are threading. It is not factual. At least, the Prof Mike Oquaye committee did not point to any thing of that sort.

The facts available are that H. E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim, had more votes than some NPP Christian parliamentary candidates in the 2024 general elections. And this was not limited to one region but many regions across the country. I hope this is telling those making such sorry statements that the path they are charting will lead them to nowhere but dangerous and awkward destination.

Dr. Bawumia is resolute and unperturbed about those wishful thinking and baseless utterances. He comes from a family where some are Muslims and others are Christians and he perfectly understands the complexity of religion, thus his exemplary leadership of always promoting religious tolerance. The job of the detractors of Dr. Bawumia is very difficult, as all the major religious bodies in Ghana embrace him because of the respect he has for them. He never embarked on any mission to collapse churches but he rather supports them at all time. He is not religiously biased.

It is obvious that the opponents lack marketable messages and are resorting to those unpopular and shameful politicking. Ghanaians are very much awake and they vote base on policies and programs of political parties and how well the government of the day value and respect them but not base on any candidate's religion. So, it is unthinkable, unintelligent, apologetic and baseless to think that Christians in Ghana will not vote for a Muslim candidate.

Thank you

Alhajj Salifu Hadara

A Patriot

North East Region