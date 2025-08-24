Strong Muscles to Support Healthy Aging

Mobility is crucial for an independent living, especially, among the aged population.

Mother Nature designed our bodies to always be on the move.

Failure to move the body, regularly and adequately, leads to accumulation of pro-inflammatory molecules in the body, which may lead to chronic inflammation and the subsequent chronic diseases.

More than six hundred skeletal muscles are involved in body movement (e.g., walking, climbing, running) and optimal function (e.g., breathing, maintaining upright posture and stability).

Muscle quality (force-generating capacity) correlates with muscle strength.

Strength training promotes muscle quality and must be incorporated into the routine activities of daily living.

The role of physical exercise in chronic inflammation.

What is inflammation?

Inflammation is a biological response from the immune system that prevents, limits, and repairs tissue-damages caused by pathogens and or endogenous biomolecules.

The Toll-like receptors

Located on the membranes of immune cells (macrophages, B cells, T cells) are proteins known as the Tool-like receptors (TLRs).

The TLRs detect and recognize infectious pathogens, and specific molecules released by damaged and necrotic cells.

TLRs then send signals to the immune system for the eventual elimination of the pathogens, and those abnormal molecules.

The immune cells, when activated, release chemicals, known as the cytokines.

There are 2 types of cytokines: Pro-inflammatory and Anti-inflammatory cytokines.

The TLRs enhance the expression of proinflammatory cytokine genes in the immune cells, and thus, mediate the release of the proinflammatory cytokines.

Physical inactivity augments the TLRs activity on immune cells.

Physical inactivity thus, favors the secretion of pro-inflammatory mediators from the immune cells.

Persistent Physical inactivity, therefore, leads to the state of chronic low-grade inflammation.

Chronic low-grade inflammation is associated with tissue dysfunction and tissue pathology.

Over the long term, persons with chronic low-grade inflammation develop chronic diseases including, Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, Hypertension, Heart diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, Cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, and Dementias.

Regular moderate-intensity physical activity downregulates TLRs expressions on immune cells, and thus, reduces the secretion of the pro-inflammatory cytokines.

Regular exercise in addition, directs the secretion of anti-inflammatory mediators from the immune cells.

This is the reason why regular moderate-intensity physical exercise improves health:

Regular moderate-intensity exercise is anti-inflammatory and thus, helps to fights-off chronic inflammation and chronic diseases.

Regular exercise has been used to manage Type 2 Diabetes, to lower Blood Pressures, to lower heart attacks and Strokes, and to reduce the incidence of Breast and Colon cancers.

The volume of exercise is proportional to the induced anti-inflammatory effects.

The anti-inflammatory effect of physical training is often seen after 45 minutes of moderate intensity exercise

The American college of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recommends at least, 30 minutes of moderate- intensity exercise, three times per week for adults who would like to avoid the chronic diseases.

Exercise induced fat-burning

As muscles contract, the cells release myokines including IL-6, and IL-15, both of which promote fat-burning and prevent obesity development.

Another myokine, released into the bloodstream by contacting muscles during exercise, is IRISIN.

Irisin mediates several beneficial activities in the well-trained body.

Irisin promotes Brown fat cells-formation from white fat cells to reduce obesity and insulin resistance.

In the human brain, Irisin protects against cognitive impairment and improves memory

In the bones Irisin prevents bone loss and increases bone mineral density

Physical Exercise and Brain health

"Mens Sana in Corpore Sano"....Juvenal

In the human brain, regular exercise stimulates the release of a cytokine, IL-4 that stimulate BDNF (Brain-derived neurotrophic factor) synthesis and release from brain neurons to enhance cognition and learning.

IRISIN also simulates BDNF expression and other neuro-protective proteins in mice hippocampus.

Chronic neuroinflammation is associated with multiple CNS disorders including, Depression, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease.

In addition to protecting neuronal cells from chronic neuroinflammations, regular exercise promotes the generation of brain neurons, and enhances neuronal connections, and thus, improves cognition. memory and learning.

The importance of Skeletal muscle.

Muscle quality decreases with ageing. This is often attributable to sarcopenia

A way to maintain muscle quality and fight off sarcopenia is to lift weights.

Bodyweight exercises include the Animal flow/crawling exercises.

The advantage of the Animal crawling exercises is that it is a quadrupedal movement that engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, and can be done, anywhere (hallways, bedrooms, fields)

Animal flow movements improve joint mobility, balance, upper body endurance and muscle quality.

Examples of Animal flow movements are:

. The Bear crawl

. Cat crawl,

. Crab Walk

. Inchworm walks.

Animal crawls help us to develop, strength endurance, especially throughout the core.

TAI-CHI MOVES

Tai chi movements are moderate- intensity exercises that engage multiple muscle groups and promote muscle quality.

Advantages of Tai Chi including posture maintenance and coordination.

Regular Tai chi promotes body physiology and enhances moods.

Like the animal flow movements, Taichi movements can be done anywhere.

Summary

Preservation of muscle quality is a must, to support metabolism, maintain weight and support healthy aging.

This can be achieved by with both moderate-intensity aerobic exercises and Resistant training

Alex Sarkodie MD.