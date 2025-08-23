ModernGhana logo
Shata’s Arrest: A Slap in the Face of Blind Hero-Worship

SAT, 23 AUG 2025

The arrest of musician Shata has left many of his loud and arrogant supporters exposed. For years, they have insulted, attacked, and ridiculed anyone who dared question their idol’s dubious displays of wealth. When EOCO finally stepped in, these same fanatics shamelessly hurled insults at the arresting officers, as if law enforcement must bow before their “wealthy” idol. Now that the truth is gradually unfolding, what will they say?

The reality is simple. We, as a people, have allowed wealth to dictate our reasoning. We no longer care about the source of riches; we care only about the shine. As long as someone appears successful, we hail them and make them role models. Poverty has been demonised so much that people are willing to sell their dignity, commit crimes, and even engage in ritual murders just to escape it.

Shata did not help matters. With his loud mouth, brash attitude, and needless show-offs, he paraded cars and properties as if they were the fruits of legitimate hard work. Many of his gullible fans believed he was the richest musician in Ghana. They hailed him, worshipped him, and insulted anyone who dared question him. But now it is becoming clear. Much of that flamboyance was hollow. If a man can purchase cars without knowing their true source or without valid ownership documents, what exactly is he doing? That is not the behaviour of a legitimate businessman or a transparent artist.

Let’s be brutally honest, Shata has fooled his fans for far too long. He cultivated an image of wealth, not substance. He glorified empty noise, not character. And his supporters cheered him on, blind to the obvious signs that something was wrong. Yet, notice the silence from Kevin Taylor. The same man who is quick to rant endlessly when it comes to others has suddenly lost his voice. If it were someone else, by now he would have launched one of his trademark tirades just to ridicule them.

This must be a lesson to Ghana. We cannot continue worshipping money and fame without questioning their origins. We cannot allow celebrities and so-called “rich men” to mislead the youth into thinking life is about shortcuts, fraud, and flamboyant shows of wealth. The danger is clear. This culture breeds crime, dishonesty, and moral decay.

The Shata arrest is not just about one man, it is about a society that has lost its values. Until we return to honouring integrity over noise, accountability over arrogance, and honesty over ill-got wealth, we will keep raising more Shatas, empty vessels making the loudest noise.

Ghanaians are watching!!!
FAB's Gist.

Francis Angbabora Baaladong
Francis Angbabora Baaladong, © 2025

Contributing to societal change is what drives me to keep writing. . More I'm a social commentator who wants to see a complete change of attitude in society through my write-ups. I love to write and many of my writings dwell on contemporary social issues in Ghana especially, and in the world at large. I also write short stories and poems to inspire the youth. Finally, traditional music and dance are my favourites. Keep reading my articles and feel free to put out your comments which help me to do better. Column: Francis Angbabora Baaladong

