Ebenezer Forson Advocates Points-Based System to Transform Road Safety and Insurance Premiums in Ghana

Road crashes continue to be one of Ghana’s most pressing public safety and economic challenges. According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), road crash deaths in Ghana surged by 21.6% in the first half of 2025, a worrying trend that highlights the urgent need for systemic reforms in road safety management and insurance practices.

One voice offering a pragmatic solution is , Mr. Ebenezer Forson, Branch Manager of Priority Insurance Company Ltd at Sefwi Wiawso. With an academic background that blends an MSc in Mechanical Engineering, a Diploma in Insurance from the West Africa Insurance Institute (WAII), and professional training from the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), Mr. Forson brings more than 9 years of both technical and industry expertise to the conversation.

In a proposal shared with, Accra Street Journal, Mr. Ebenezer Forson advocates for the integration of a points-based penalty system involving the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Insurance Companies, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The Proposal: A Points-Based System for Safer Roads

At the heart of Mr. Forson’s proposal is the idea of linking drivers’ accident and violation records directly to their insurance premiums through a structured points-based model.

Safe drivers (fewer or no points) → Lower premiums

High-risk drivers (more points) → Higher premiums

“Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach to premium pricing, we must create a data-driven, transparent system where road behavior directly affects cost,” Mr. Forson noted. “This will not only reward responsible drivers but also help reduce fraudulent claims and strengthen the financial stability of insurance companies.”

How the System Would Work

Integration of Systems Insurance companies link databases with DVLA and MTTD records.

Real-time updates feed into driver profiles and NIC records. Points Allocation Minor offenses (e.g., speeding slightly above limit) → +1 point

Moderate offenses (e.g., reckless overtaking) → +3 points

Major accidents due to negligence → +5 points

Safe driving for 12+ months without violations reduces points. Premium Adjustments 0–2 points → Low-risk → Discounted premiums

3–5 points → Moderate-risk → Standard premiums

6+ points → High-risk → Higher premiums

Benefits of the System

For Insurance Companies

Improved risk profiling and fewer fraudulent claims.

Reduced losses from repeat offenders.

A more sustainable claims environment.

For Drivers

Safe drivers rewarded with lower premiums.

Transparent premium calculations.

Encouragement of responsible driving habits.

For DVLA & Government

Supports national road safety strategies.

Data-sharing enables more effective law enforcement.

Long-term reduction in road accidents.

Technology & Data as Enablers

Mr. Ebenezer Forson also highlighted the digital modernization of the MTTD, which is now rolling out the iMAAP-RADMS accident reporting system. This innovation allows officers to input accident details directly on-site for real-time data transfer to central servers — a vast improvement over the outdated paper-based system.

“With digitalized accident reporting, NIC and insurers will have reliable datasets to support accurate premium assessments. This technology closes the gap between road safety enforcement and insurance underwriting,” Mr. Forson emphasized.

For Drivers

Safe drivers rewarded with lower premiums.

Transparent premium calculations.

Encouragement of responsible driving habits.

Implementation Roadmap

The proposal outlines a five-step approach to implementation:

Stakeholder Collaboration – NIC, DVLA, MTTD, insurers, and road safety agencies.

System Development – Build integrated databases with secure APIs.

Policy & Legal Framework – Amend laws to support data-sharing.

Pilot Program – Launch with selected insurers and drivers.

Nationwide Rollout – Expand gradually to all drivers.

A Call to Action

The growing number of road fatalities in Ghana underscores the urgent need for innovation. Mr. Forson’s proposal presents a balanced, transparent, and practical model that can align the interests of insurers, regulators, and drivers while saving lives.

“Integrating a points-based penalty system is not just about reducing claims or costs,” Mr. Forson concluded. “It is about building a culture of accountability and responsibility on our roads — one that benefits drivers, insurers, and the nation as a whole.”

As Ghana continues to grapple with the high human and financial costs of road accidents, thought leaders like Ebenezer Forson of Priority Insurance are pointing the way forward with solutions that blend data, technology, and human responsibility.

This article was originally published by Accra Street Journal under the headline ‘Ebenezer Forson Advocates Points-Based System for Road Safety and Connect with Ebenezer Forson onLinkedIn