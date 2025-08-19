Ghana School of Law to Host Official Handing Over & Swearing-In Ceremony for 2025/2026 SRC Leadership.

In what promises to be a momentous occasion, the Ghana School of Law (GSL) will officially usher in a new era of student leadership at the Official Handing Over and Swearing-In Ceremony scheduled for Friday, 22nd August 2025, at the GSL Accra Main Campus, beginning promptly at 3:00 PM.

This annual event is a significant tradition in the life of the student community, marking the peaceful transition of leadership and the official induction of newly elected members of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and Congress Members for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This year’s elections produced a dynamic and visionary group of student leaders, determined to champion the interests of their peers across all GSL campuses — Makola, Kumasi, UPSA, and GIMPA. Their victory is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the confidence the student body has placed in their vision and capabilities.

SRC Executives for 2025/2026 Academic Year:

Nana Opoku Ware – President

Don Emmanuel Agbanyo – Vice President (Makola Campus)

Ebenezer Opoku – Vice President (Kumasi Campus)

Maame Ekua Otenewa Oduro – Vice President (UPSA Campus)

Harirata Doduo – Vice President (GIMPA Campus)

Johnson Bright Kitanya – Treasurer

Gloria Agbele – Organizer

Nana Aba Kesenewaa Odoom – General Secretary

Together, these individuals are expected to bring bold ideas, purposeful leadership, and inclusive representation to the forefront of the student governance agenda at GSL.

In addition to the SRC executives, the ceremony will also witness the swearing-in of the newly elected Congress Members, who will serve as the legislative arm of the student government offering oversight, representation, and guidance on key matters affecting students.

Congress Members-Elect for 2025/2026 Academic Year by Campus:

Makola Campus

1. Umaru Sanda Amadu

2. Francis Atta-Woode

3. Princess Abena Afram

4. Arise Abeeku Ansah

5. Rebecca Agyekum

Kumasi Campus

1. Rosemary Adwoa Fafali

2. Mimmylita Opoku

3. Cindy Adjei-Mensah

4. Eunice Agyei

UPSA Campus

1. Emerentiana Webonga Alatinga

2. Naa Marfoa Sarkodie

3. Gafaru Rahamani

4. Ebenezer Quarko

5. Percy Owusu Dankwah

GIMPA Campus

1. Mary Lancaster Odemey

2. Kwadwo Adu-Duodu

3. Barbara Saah Ameyaw

4. Aaron Asiedu-Antwi

5. Clinton Debrah

This occasion promises to be both solemn and celebratory, highlighting the strength of student democracy and leadership at the premier and the only professional Law Institution in Ghana (Ghana School of Law). It is also a call to all students, alumni, and stakeholders to support and engage with the new leadership team as they take up the mantle of service.

All are humbly invited to attend and witness this important moment in GSL’s history. Let us come together to affirm our collective commitment to growth, excellence, and unity.

See you there, and let’s build the future, together.