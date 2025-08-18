ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 409

  Mon, 18 Aug 2025
Health Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 409
MON, 18 AUG 2025

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 37 new cases of Mpox, pushing the country’s cumulative case count to 409 as of August 14, 2025.

Two patients are currently receiving treatment in health facilities.

The latest update marks a steady rise in infections within just one week. On August 7, the GHS confirmed 346 cases, which jumped to 372 by August 11 after 26 new cases were reported. With this new wave, health officials warn that vigilance is more critical than ever.

Although the national death toll remains at one, authorities caution that the disease spreads easily through close contact with an infected person.

Mpox, a viral illness, typically presents with fever, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes. While it is rarely fatal, health experts emphasise that early detection and prompt treatment are essential to prevent complications and community spread.

In a public advisory, the GHS urged Ghanaians to adopt preventive measures, including avoiding direct contact with individuals showing symptoms, frequent handwashing with soap and water, minimising unnecessary touching of the eyes, nose, and mouth, and wearing masks when caring for infected persons.

The Service assured the public that it is working with regional health directorates to strengthen surveillance, trace contacts, and intensify public education campaigns across affected areas.

Health officials have also renewed calls for the public to report suspicious cases promptly, stressing that community cooperation is vital to containing the outbreak.

