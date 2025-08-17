ModernGhana logo
Flamingo's Jibril Mohamed Warns of Product, Legal, and Ethical Risks in OpenAI $6B Investment

By Jibril Mohamed Ahmed
Addis Ababa, 16 August 2025Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, founder of Flamingo Trust and tech analyst, has provided an in-depth perspective on the recent $6 billion sale of OpenAI employee shares to SoftBank, Thrive Capital, and Dragoneer Investment Group. Describing the transaction as both a significant opportunity and a high-stakes undertaking, Ahmed emphasized the balance between potential gains and the product, legal, and ethical risks inherent in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

“OpenAI represents one of the most transformative technology companies of our time,” Ahmed explained. “The growth potential is enormous, especially given their leadership in generative AI. But investors need to be mindful of operational, regulatory, and reputational risks that come with such high-profile tech ventures.”

Ahmed pointed to OpenAI’s recent GPT-5 rollout as a case study in product risk and public perception. Users reported technical glitches and diminished emotional responsiveness, leading the company to temporarily reinstate GPT-4o access. “This demonstrates how public backlash can escalate quickly in AI, potentially affecting investor confidence,” he noted. (Windows Central)

Legal challenges were another area of concern. OpenAI faces lawsuits from major media organizations, including The New York Times and Canadian publishers, over alleged unauthorized use of copyrighted material in AI training datasets. Ahmed warned that such litigation could result in financial liabilities and increased scrutiny, emphasizing the importance of legal due diligence. (The Verge)

Additionally, Ahmed highlighted corporate governance and ethical risks, noting OpenAI’s shift from nonprofit to a hybrid structure has raised questions about prioritizing commercial growth over public benefit. “Regulatory and reputational scrutiny is inevitable in such transitions, and investors must factor these considerations into their strategic assessment,” he added. (SF Chronicle)

Despite these challenges, Ahmed concluded that the OpenAI investment presents a unique opportunity to engage with transformative AI technology. “For institutional investors, the $6 billion secondary purchase provides exposure to explosive growth, strategic influence, and potential high returns—but it also demands rigorous risk management,” he said.

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed
Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, © 2025

Dr. Jibril Mohamed Ahmed is entreprenuer and founder of Flamingo—digital bank built on blockchain for social finance. Dr. Jibril Mohamed Ahmed is an influential Ethiopian investment professional and entrepreneur whose work sits at the intersection of finance, technology, and sustainable development. With a dynamic portfolio that spans startups, renewable energy, and financial innovation, he is among the rising leaders shaping the investment landscape in East Africa.

