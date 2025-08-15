ModernGhana logo
Citizen Journalism in Ghana, particularly its influence on the ethical landscape during times of national tragedy

Feature Article Citizen journalist
FRI, 15 AUG 2025
Citizen journalist

The Promise and Pitfalls of Citizen Journalism

Democratizing the media: With Smartphone’s and social platforms becoming pervasive, everyday citizens increasingly report events especially during crises filling gaps left by conventional media.

Risk of misinformation: This accessibility, however, also means that untrained individuals can inadvertently spread sensational or inaccurate content. Without proper fact-checking or ethical grounding, citizen reportage may amplify rumors or distort realities.

Ethical Frameworks & Standards in Ghanaian Journalism

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has a long-standing Code of Ethics (since 1994) that emphasizes principles such as accuracy, respect for privacy, distinguishing fact from opinion, and sensitivity in grief-stricken contexts but these guidelines primarily target professional journalists .

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) plays a vital role in monitoring media conduct, highlighting key ethical breaches like mixing opinion with fact or sensationalism and advocating for ethical training, editorial rigor, and accountability.

Fact-Check Ghana, a project under MFWA, counters misinformation by verifying claims across media, especially ahead of elections and during crises bridging a gap that citizen-generated content often creates.

Ethical Stakes During National Tragedies:

A powerful case: In February 2025, the tragic AngloGold Ashanti shooting in Obuasi, resulting in around seven deaths, exposed how irresponsible media including remarks by one private TV station presenter can inflame tensions and possibly contribute to tragic outcomes. This underscores the stakes of unchecked media influence during crises.

Internationally, journalism ethics prioritize harm limitation, urging sensitivity in handling images, grief, and trauma especially during tragedies to avoid re-traumatizing survivors and communities.

Striving for an Ethical Citizen Journalism Ecosystem:

Key Recommendations:
Expand ethical training and media literacy, not just for journalists but for citizen content creators through partnerships among GJA, MFWA, academia, and civil society .

Strengthen regulation & support mechanisms, including reinforcing oversight by the National Media Commission and establishing responsive disciplinary measures when ethical breaches occur.

Bolster fact-checking infrastructure, through platforms like Fact-Check Ghana and coalitions responding swiftly during crises to verify and debunk false narratives.

Promote awareness of harm minimization, drawing on global standards to guide how citizen-generated content should handle anonymity, images, grief, and nascent trauma during tragedies.

In Summary
Citizen Journalism holds immense potential in Ghana’s media ecosystem, particularly during national tragedies providing immediate, ground-level perspectives when time and access matter most. But to harness this power ethically, there's a pressing need to:

  • Empower citizen reporters with media literacy and ethical awareness;
  • Ensure professional bodies and regulators can guide and, where needed, sanction,;
  • Support fact-checking efforts to counter the spread of harmful misinformation; and
  • Cultivate a culture that values “telling the truth responsibly,” especially when emotions are raw.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical /science communicator
[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

