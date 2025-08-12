Do the dead rest in peace when NPP's politics profits?

When the wind of politics blows, it's easy to get caught in a whirlwind of contradictions. When the shoe doesn't fit, it's hard to walk the talk.

A double standard can be a heavy burden to carry, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

It is often the case that a bird in the hand is worth thousand in the bush, but what happens when a person gives up the bush altogether?

When a party's words and actions don't match, the people are left to wonder: 'Is the left hand washing the right?'

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) decision to withdraw from the Tamale Central parliamentary by-election has triggered intense debate and criticism. While the party claims its decision is driven by a desire to maintain national unity and avoid further polarization, many believe it's nothing more than a cheap political stunt aimed at scoring points.

In a statement signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party cited the "circumstances under which the Tamale Central seat became vacant" and the potential for heightened national polarization as reasons for its withdrawal. The party also emphasized the need to prioritize collective healing over political competition and suggested that the best tribute to the late MP, Dr. Murtala Mohammed, would be to intensify the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) and ensure a smooth and peaceful replacement for the people of Tamale Central.

However, critics argue that this decision is hypocritical and driven by self-interest. They point out that the NPP's actions are aimed at avoiding a potentially difficult by-election, which could have been a challenge for the party. By withdrawing, the NPP is essentially handing over the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) without a contest.

Moreover, the timing of the decision has raised suspicions about the party's true motives. The NPP's announcement came shortly after the tragic death of Dr. Mohammed and seven others in a helicopter crash. While the party's decision may be seen as a gesture of goodwill, it's perceived by many as an opportunistic move to capitalize on the emotional context surrounding the event.

One of the most significant criticisms of the NPP's decision is that it undermines the democratic process. By choosing not to contest the by-election, the party is essentially denying the people of Tamale Central the opportunity to exercise their right to choose their representative. This decision also sets a bad precedent for future by-elections, potentially leading to uncontested elections and reducing the competitiveness of Ghana's democracy.

Furthermore, the NPP's emphasis on fighting galamsey as a way to honor Dr. Mohammed's memory rings hollow when considering the party's track record on the issue. Critics argue that the NPP has not done enough to address the galamsey problem in the past, and its current stance appears to be more of a political gesture than a genuine commitment to solving the issue.

The NPP's withdrawal from the Tamale Central by-election is a political maneuver, not a tribute to the late MP or fostering national unity. This move undermines the integrity of the democratic process and disrespects the memories of those lost. The NPP's decision to withdraw may be seen as an attempt to position themselves favorably in the public's eye, portraying themselves as a party that values unity and respect during a time of mourning. They realized that obtaining the Tamale Seat would be extremely difficult, if not impossible. It is evident that the NPP is simply asking the NDC to leave the Akwatia seat open for them, which is why they have decided not to run in Tamale Central. They also want favour from the people of Akwatia and the entire country. It is evident that there is a concealed agenda.

The million dollar questions are: Will the NPP fail to run if Tamale Central is their stronghold? Why wouldn't the NPP refuse to run Akwatia as a sign of homage?

However, true respect for the deceased and genuine commitment to national unity should not be contingent on electoral strategy. Instead, political parties should focus on fostering genuine dialogue with their constituents, allowing them to express their will and make their own choices regarding representation. This authentic and transparent approach can honor the memories of those lost while reinforcing the principles of democracy that empower citizens to participate in the electoral process. The NPP's withdrawal may be seen as an attempt to avoid potential backlash or consolidate power without engaging in a fair electoral process. However, this approach risks alienating voters who may perceive the decision as self-serving rather than an act of solidarity. The call for the NDC to follow suit and withdraw from the Akwatia by-election raises questions about the overall health of the democratic process. The people of Tamale and all constituencies deserve the right to choose their representatives, even in difficult times.

In summary, the NPP's decision to withdraw from the Tamale Central parliamentary by-election is seen by many as a selfish and opportunistic move. While the party claims to be acting in the national interest, its actions appear to be driven by self-preservation and a desire to avoid a potentially difficult election. As Ghana's democracy continues to evolve, it's essential for political parties to prioritize the will of the people and uphold the principles of democratic governance.