Tue, 12 Aug 2025

International Youth Day: AGRA Ghana calls on food systems stakeholders to prioritize youth

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
International Youth Day: AGRA Ghana calls on food systems stakeholders to prioritize youth

AGRA Ghana has urged stakeholders in the food systems sector to place young people at the heart of agricultural development by aligning policies with their needs and expanding opportunities for mentorship, skills acquisition, and access to finance.

In a statement marking World Youth Day, AGRA Ghana Country Director, Dr. Betty Simawua Annan, called on “government and local authorities to integrate youth priorities into development plans and ensure their meaningful participation in decision-making.”

She further appealed to private sector players to invest more in youth-led agricultural innovations and market solutions, while urging development partners and civil society to scale up mentorship, skills development, and financing for young changemakers.

Dr. Annan reaffirmed AGRA’s mission to create a future in which Africa is self-sufficient in food and a global leader in sustainable agriculture, driven by the “creativity, passion, and resilience” of its youth.

The statement stressed that over 65% of the Sustainable Development Goals are tied to local governance, making the involvement of young people essential. “Young people are not just the beneficiaries of change; they are the architects of solutions that address climate change, hunger, unemployment, and market access challenges,” Dr. Annan noted.

Highlighting AGRA’s ongoing work with the Mastercard Foundation, she pointed to the Youth Entrepreneurship for the Future of Food and Agriculture (YEFFA) Program as a key initiative. “We are amplifying youth voices on the barriers they face in agriculture, strengthening institutions that serve them, and expanding access to practical skills, agribusiness development opportunities, and finance that is accessible and fair,” she said. “Together, we can ensure that youth are not just part of the conversation — they are leading the transformation.”

AGRA’s commitment to youth engagement will also be reflected at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2025, scheduled for August 31 to September 5 in Dakar, Senegal, under the patronage of H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, President of Senegal. The event, themed “Africa’s Youth Leading Collaboration, Innovation, and Implementation of Agri-Food Systems Transformation,” will showcase youth-led innovations, policy influence, and market-driven solutions from across the continent — with Ghanaian youth expected to play a prominent role.

Reiterating its alignment with Ghana’s development goals, the statement noted, “Our work is grounded in Ghana’s national priorities. We are supporting flagship initiatives such as the Feed Ghana Programme, the National Apprenticeship Programme, and the Adwumawura Programme to boost productivity, enhance value addition, promote agro-processing, expand financing, and create stronger markets for youth-led enterprises.”

“This commitment directly contributes to Ghana’s vision of reducing food imports, increasing local production, and positioning agriculture as a career of choice for the next generation,” it added.

Source: Alliance for Science Ghana

